Sandia grad, UNM alum Parker delighted to make NM United

Ford Parker will be happier than anyone to see his name listed on New Mexico United’s 2022 roster — with the possible exception of his mom.

Parker, a goalkeeper and Albuquerque native, battled his way to a spot on this year’s club as a trialist during preseason matches and training. He was officially signed on Tuesday.

It’s certainly a happy homecoming for Parker, who spent the past two seasons as a backup goalkeeper for USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC. His soccer résumé is otherwise filled with Albuquerque references: Sandia High School, Rio Rapids, the University of New Mexico and Albuquerque Sol FC.

“It’s a dream come true,” Parker, 25,said of playing for United. “I’m really excited to be part of the club. My parents are definitely happy, too, maybe happier than I am.”

Parker’s parents, Tom and Laura, have been NMU season-ticket holders since the club’s inaugural season in 2019. They had to keep a low profile this preseason, however, as Ford attempted to earn a roster spot.

“I told my mom, ‘You have to keep things on the down-low,'” Ford said. “I haven’t made the club yet.”

United listed Parker only as “trialist” on its preseason roster and went to amusing lengths not to name him on live social media posts during matches.

Examples from NMU’s 3-1 win at El Paso included, “Luna hits one on frame. Easily handled by (REDACTED).”

Parker laughed when asked about the poorly kept secret of his preseason trial, but he admitted to feeling considerable pressure to perform.

“Those were the first big minutes I’d played in a couple of years,” he said, “and the nerves were definitely there. I worked hard in training but the games were a little nerve-wracking because I knew I needed to play well. It was good to get some big minutes, though, and I feel like it went pretty well.”

United coach Zach Prince offered a similar assessment.

“Ford has shown a tremendous amount of growth throughout our preseason camp,” Prince said. “Every training session he has improved, and he has taken opportunities given to him in preseason games. He is an important piece of our goalkeeping (group).”

Parker, who figures to back up to returning NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, has risen to the occasion in pressure situations before. At UNM in 2016, he stopped multiple penalty kicks to help the Lobos advance in both Conference USA and NCAA Tournament matches. Prior to his UNM tenure, Parker was named Class 6A Player of the Year at Sandia in 2014.

Parker made just two appearances as a backup with Birmingham Legion, registering nine saves, and it remains to be seen how much action he’ll see with United. For the moment, he’s happy just to be an official part of the club.

“It will be good to see my name on a jersey,” Parker said.

