Editorial: ABQ voters did not OK $14M for a women-only shelter

Six months ago, according to a draft operations plan released by the city, the proposed Gateway Center would open in late 2021 and offer three meals a day to residents who would be allowed to come and go while observing a curfew policy, wouldn’t have to be sober to get an overnight bed and could have visitors and pets — all while getting hooked into systems and services to get back on their feet.

Now, we’re being told the planned homeless facility in Southeast Albuquerque will be women-only for the indefinite future, once it finally opens.

City leaders say starting exclusively with women makes sense because there are disproportionately fewer emergency shelter beds for women throughout the city. OK, but that wasn’t what voters were sold in 2019 when they approved a $14 million bond for a facility — 300 beds sans address — to address the problem of 1,500-plus people sleeping on city streets, in parks and in cars every night, the vast majority of whom are men. Lisa Huval, deputy director of housing and homelessness for the city, said before the vote the bond would fund a 300-bed shelter and provide services for people to transition into permanent housing.

In what a cynic could surmise is capitulation to neighborhood pressure, the city has now dismissed voters’ wishes and unilaterally decided to launch the Gateway Center at the former Lovelace hospital at 5400 Gibson SE with 50 beds for women only. It’s the latest downgrade; last year the administration revised its plan to 150 to 175 emergency shelter beds for men and women plus 25 to 50 medically supervised beds.

Until last week, city leaders had never said the Gateway Center would prioritize one group over another. Elizabeth Holguin, Albuquerque’s deputy director for homeless solutions, announced “we’re committed to social justice and equity, and equity does really mean prioritizing the most vulnerable individuals in our society. From our data we’ve seen homeless women are much more vulnerable. …” Except anyone sleeping outdoors, especially in the wintertime, without some form of security is vulnerable. Homeless men have been bludgeoned to death on our city streets.

The fact is, the present system is unfair to Coronado Park neighbors who have to deal with the tent city established there (the park is the pickup and drop-off site for the Westside shelter), inadequate and not sustainable. At times throughout the pandemic, more than 900 people a night have been afforded emergency shelter at five area “wellness” hotels and the Westside Emergency Housing Center, whose 450-bed capacity was cut in half by COVID-safe practices. (The city says it is now back up to 450.) Back in mid-January 2021, the city network ran out of space for children and their families.

City leaders now say the Gateway Center won’t open until the end of 2022. At last estimate, it was supposed to open this winter, but zoning issues and politics delayed progress. The city closed the real estate deal to buy the former Lovelace hospital for $15 million nearly a year ago.

The Gateway Center was trumpeted as a low-barrier operation that would render aid to anyone regardless of gender, religion or sobriety. As critics have chipped away at its mission and usefulness, it’s now no walk-ups and just for women, though there are twice as many homeless men in Albuquerque.

Officials say the facility should eventually accommodate up to 100 adults and 25 families, but in later, undetermined phases. The Journal has wholeheartedly supported a new, central homeless shelter and services hub, but it’s hard to stay enthusiastic when the city keeps downsizing now that it has our tax dollars. Its new vision is to have multiple, smaller shelters throughout the city, but no plans for any but the Gateway Center have been mentioned.

Fortunately, “women only” isn’t yet etched into the facade of the 572,000-square-foot Gateway Center. While operational details and zoning issues are hammered out there’s time to do right by voters and deliver something closer to what they were promised.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.