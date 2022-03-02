 Sandia GC's Knee is eager to start PGA leadership program - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia GC’s Knee is eager to start PGA leadership program

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

When it comes to the PGA LEAD program, Nick Knee believes the third time’s a charm.

Knee, the 36-year-old head golf pro at Sandia Golf Club, said he applied for the leadership development program for the third time and recently became one of 10 PGA members selected from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.

Knee, a La Cueva High alumnus, is excited to join the two-year program that helps those who have a desire to serve and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they live.

“It’s a springboard for me professionally,” said Knee, who has worked at Sandia for 12 years, the past four as the head pro. “It allows me to learn and be taught from leaders within the PGA of America, and puts me in situations for mentorship.”

Nick Knee, head golf pro at Sandia Golf club, was recently selected to the PGA LEAD program. (Courtesy of Nick Knee)

Knee said he is the fourth Sun Country section pro who has been selected to a PGA LEAD class since the program was created in 2016.

Since 2016, there have been three section presidents and one section vice president, as well as 19 PGA LEAD participants selected to serve on national committees. PGA of America stated in a press release that the program reinforces its “commitment to create a game, workforce and industry supply chain that better mirrors America demographics.”

Knee humbly said that the program will help him to be “a good golf pro.”

Knee has shown great success in his ability to work with juniors, which he says he enjoys. In 2019 and 2021, he guided two junior teams that reached regional qualifying events in the PGA Junior League.

He said he has gained helpful knowledge as an assistant coach on the La Cueva football team for the past two seasons. He’s a defensive backs coach.

“It just really helps when you’re a part of a good coaching staff like that,” Knee said. “I’ve been able to see how the other coaches impact kids and I can take it back to the golf course when I’m working with kids.”

Knee played as a wide receiver and defensive back at La Cueva, from where he graduated in 2005. He said he was a complementary piece to the state title in 2004, when the Bears went undefeated.

“What I learned while I played there,” Knee said. “I try to pass it along.”


