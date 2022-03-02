Former Aggies coach, administrator Fey dies at 80

New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday to the news of the death of Karen Fey, described as the primary architect of the women’s athletic program at the school.

Fey, who was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2007, died in Amery, Wisconsin on Dec. 20, 2021 at age 80. The university announced her death Tuesday but gave no other details.

“She was the mother of Title IX as far as NM State athletics was concerned in her 30 years as Senior Woman Administrator,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said in a news release from the school.

“I knew her personally from my undergraduate days and she was extremely passionate for promoting women’s athletic success. She also had a tremendous career as head women’s basketball coach, totaling 130 victories while laying the groundwork for our program’s future success.”

Fey had oversight of 13 of the Aggies’ 15 NCAA Division I programs including all nine women’s sports as the senior woman administrator.

One of the organizers of the High Country Athletic Conference in 1982, she was instrumental in New Mexico State receiving charter membership. In 1990, she was responsible for overseeing the institution’s transition from the HCAC to the Big West Conference and was also involved in facilitating NMSU’s move to the Sun Belt in the early 2000s.

Fey came to the university in 1973 and until 1980 served as the head coach of the women’s basketball program, compiling a 130-80 record and a trio of 20-plus win seasons. She was named the Intermountain Athletic Conference Mountain Division Coach of the Year in 1979-80, her final season as the then-Roadrunners’ coach.

Patrick Knapp, current TV analyst for Aggie women’s basketball, was hired as coach in 1983 by Fey.

“She had great faith in me and for that I will be forever grateful,” Knapp said. ” … Our women’s teams always knew she had their back and I am so proud to have known her.”

NMSU softball coach Kathy Rodolph told about applying to coach the Aggies twice – being denied once before landing the job two years later.

A few months after I was hired, I ran into Karen on a flight. She stopped me and told me she thought it was one of the best hires ever at NM State and that meant the world to me,” Rodolph said.

A native of Janesville, Wis., Fey earned her bachelor’s of science degree in biology and physical education from UW-LaCrosse in 1963. A decade later, Fey received her master’s degree in the same fields from Wyoming. While an undergraduate student at UW-LaCrosse, she competed in swimming and basketball before taking part in the 1964 Olympic trials for fencing in 1964.