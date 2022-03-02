 Former Aggies coach, administrator Fey dies at 80 - Albuquerque Journal

Former Aggies coach, administrator Fey dies at 80

By Journal Staff Report

Karen Fey, a former coach at New Mexico State in women’s basketball and also Senior Woman Administrator, died in December 2021 at the age of 80, the university announced on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Fey is shown in an undated file photo. (NMSU photo)

New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday to the news of the death of Karen Fey, described as the primary architect of the women’s athletic program at the school.

Fey, who was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2007, died in Amery, Wisconsin on Dec. 20, 2021 at age 80. The university announced her death Tuesday but gave no other details.

“She was the mother of Title IX as far as NM State athletics was concerned in her 30 years as Senior Woman Administrator,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said in a news release from the school.

“I knew her personally from my undergraduate days and she was extremely passionate for promoting women’s athletic success. She also had a tremendous career as head women’s basketball coach, totaling 130 victories while laying the groundwork for our program’s future success.”

Fey had oversight of 13 of the Aggies’ 15 NCAA Division I programs including all nine women’s sports as the senior woman administrator.

One of the organizers of the High Country Athletic Conference in 1982, she was instrumental in New Mexico State receiving charter membership. In 1990, she was responsible for overseeing the institution’s transition from the HCAC to the Big West Conference and was also involved in facilitating NMSU’s move to the Sun Belt in the early 2000s.

Fey came to the university in 1973 and until 1980 served as the head coach of the women’s basketball program, compiling a 130-80 record and a trio of 20-plus win seasons. She was named the Intermountain Athletic Conference Mountain Division Coach of the Year in 1979-80, her final season as the then-Roadrunners’ coach.

Patrick Knapp, current TV analyst for Aggie women’s basketball, was hired as coach in 1983 by Fey.

“She had great faith in me and for that I will be forever grateful,” Knapp said. ” … Our women’s teams always knew she had their back and I am so proud to have known her.”

NMSU softball coach Kathy Rodolph told about applying to coach the Aggies twice – being denied once before landing the job two years later.

A few months after I was hired, I ran into Karen on a flight. She stopped me and told me she thought it was one of the best hires ever at NM State and that meant the world to me,” Rodolph said.

A native of Janesville, Wis., Fey earned her bachelor’s of science degree in biology and physical education from UW-LaCrosse in 1963. A decade later, Fey received her master’s degree in the same fields from Wyoming. While an undergraduate student at UW-LaCrosse, she competed in swimming and basketball before taking part in the 1964 Olympic trials for fencing in 1964.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former Aggies coach, administrator Fey dies at 80
College
New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday ... New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday to the news of the death of Karen Fey, described as the ...
2
Sandia grad, UNM alum Parker delighted to make NM ...
Featured Sports
Ford Parker will be happier than ... Ford Parker will be happier than anyone to see his name listed on New Mexico United's 2022 roster — with the possible exception of ...
3
'Set me up for life': Female college athletes stash ...
College
A figure sprints toward the camera ... A figure sprints toward the camera along a walkway at an apartment complex, first in real time, then in slow motion before going back ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
5
Lobos' upset bid falls short at Fresno State
ABQnews Seeker
A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer ... A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer rimmed out in the final seconds and the Lobos' upset bid fell short on the road Monday night ...
6
Spring Sports Roundup: UNM baseball tops Crusaders
College
Shane Podsednik and Lenny Junior Ashby ... Shane Podsednik and Lenny Junior Ashby smacked home runs and the University of New Mexico baseball took a 7-2 victory over Holy Cross at ...
7
Men's Basketball: Lobos’ finish could provide boost for future
College
The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked ... The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked themselves into the 8-9 game of next week's Mountain West tournament. The higher seeded team in the tournament ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Mashburn continues quiet domination
ABQnews Seeker
Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, ... Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, videos and whatever else I could empty out of the notebook after UNM's win over Air Force.
9
Lobos hold off Air Force
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House ... Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House combined for 40 points in a 69-65 win over Air Force on Saturday in the Pit.