Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don’t speak English or Spanish.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday requiring that major state agencies study the need for additional language assistance services and report back to the governor and Legislature. A companion bill would dedicate about $110,000 to the effort.

Advocacy groups for immigrants and Indigenous populations also are highlighting a federal court order to expand language services under the state Human Services Department. The agency oversees food stamp and Medicaid benefits and must change its automated phone system within 30 days to offer access to benefits in additional languages including Navajo, also known as Diné.

Sovereign Hager, legal director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said census data shows that there are large numbers of New Mexico residents who speak Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo that meet the threshold in federal law that requires the state to translate documents into those languages.

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, at a court hearing Friday, affirmed the obligation of state agencies to identify languages spoken by families trying to access food and medical assistance and provide oral interpretation services.

The judge largely rejected arguments by the Human Services Department that the agency already provides meaningful language access to people with limited English proficiency beyond Spanish.

Gonzales gave the agency 30 days to add short wording in various languages to Medicaid notices to note the availability of expanded language assistance.

“They just need that point of access,” Hager said. “Then they can complete an application like anyone else.”

Officials with the Human Service Department had no immediate comment on the court order.

The court noted that the Human Services Department lacks adequate data to determine if more language services are needed to administer federal food benefits, ordering the agency to survey the state in coming months for small clusters of households that speak in Indigenous or foreign languages.

Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, said she expects to see expanded access to certified interpreters in a variety of languages.

“We’re really proud and excited to see this happening now,” she said. “It’s also really sad that it has taken so long and so many people have fallen through the gaps.”

This version corrects a list of languages that appear to be spoken in large enough numbers to require translation documents to include Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo. The list from Hager did not specifically include Mandarin, Cantonese, Dari and Arabic.