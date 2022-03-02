 Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies - Albuquerque Journal

Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don’t speak English or Spanish.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday requiring that major state agencies study the need for additional language assistance services and report back to the governor and Legislature. A companion bill would dedicate about $110,000 to the effort.

Advocacy groups for immigrants and Indigenous populations also are highlighting a federal court order to expand language services under the state Human Services Department. The agency oversees food stamp and Medicaid benefits and must change its automated phone system within 30 days to offer access to benefits in additional languages including Navajo, also known as Diné.

Sovereign Hager, legal director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said census data shows that there are large numbers of New Mexico residents who speak Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo that meet the threshold in federal law that requires the state to translate documents into those languages.

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, at a court hearing Friday, affirmed the obligation of state agencies to identify languages spoken by families trying to access food and medical assistance and provide oral interpretation services.

The judge largely rejected arguments by the Human Services Department that the agency already provides meaningful language access to people with limited English proficiency beyond Spanish.

Gonzales gave the agency 30 days to add short wording in various languages to Medicaid notices to note the availability of expanded language assistance.

“They just need that point of access,” Hager said. “Then they can complete an application like anyone else.”

Officials with the Human Service Department had no immediate comment on the court order.

The court noted that the Human Services Department lacks adequate data to determine if more language services are needed to administer federal food benefits, ordering the agency to survey the state in coming months for small clusters of households that speak in Indigenous or foreign languages.

Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, said she expects to see expanded access to certified interpreters in a variety of languages.

“We’re really proud and excited to see this happening now,” she said. “It’s also really sad that it has taken so long and so many people have fallen through the gaps.”

___

This version corrects a list of languages that appear to be spoken in large enough numbers to require translation documents to include Vietnamese, languages from China, and Navajo. The list from Hager did not specifically include Mandarin, Cantonese, Dari and Arabic.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
14-year-old ordered held in fatal shooting of fellow West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 14-year-old charged in the shooting ... A 14-year-old charged in the shooting death last week of a fellow West Mesa High School student will be held at the juvenile detention ...
2
Suspect arrested in monthslong ABQ crime spree
ABQnews Seeker
A man is behind bars after ... A man is behind bars after an alleged monthslong crime spree that included carjacking a pregnant woman, shooting a neighbor and robbing multiple businesses ...
3
Gov. appoints oil executive to New Mexico Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed oil industry executive and former Interior Department official Deanna Archuleta to the state Game Commission. Archuleta ...
4
NM reports fewest deaths in a day since late ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported six additional COVID-19-related ... New Mexico reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths, the fewest reported on a single day since late October. The state also reported 692 new cases, ...
5
Veteran marketing executive to head NM oil and gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Oil and Gas ... The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association announced Tuesday that longtime marketing and public affairs ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
7
Average Rio Rancho home sale price up to $351K ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho-area home prices are still ... Rio Rancho-area home prices are still rising and showing no signs of a possible pending drop-off.
8
NM Supreme Court sides with recreation groups in stream ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed that a Game Commission rule which had allowed landowners to restrict access to water flowing through ...
9
PNM cost recovery plan draws ire of advocacy groups
ABQnews Seeker
Bond timing may lead to additional ... Bond timing may lead to additional costs, advocacy groups say