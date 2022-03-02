 Aggies try again to clinch share of WAC regular season title - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies try again to clinch share of WAC regular season title

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen (0) shoots between two Stephen F. Austin defenders during the Aggies’ win on Jan. 22 in Nacodoches, Texas. The rematch is Wednesday in Las Cruces. (NMSU photo)

Once more, with emphasis: New Mexico State has a chance to clinch the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball title Wednesday, and the Aggies hope it goes better than the last time they tried to wrap it up.

The Aggies (23-5, 13-3) are at home vs. Stephen F. Austin (20-8, 12-4) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+, 99.5 FM in Las Cruces with at least a share of the league championship at stake — same as last Saturday, when NMSU experienced easily the worst of their five defeats this season. Playing without Johnny McCants, Yuat Alok, Marchelus Avery, Mario McKinney Jr., and Nate Pryor, NMSU fell 61-59 to a Cougars team that is 7-22 and 3-13 in league play.

SFA can still work its way into a share of the title. The school most prominent in the Aggies’ rear-view mirror is Seattle University (22-8, 13-4), which plays its regular season finale Saturday vs. Chicago State. NMSU also hosts Utah Valley that day.

A Wednesday win also would assure New Mexico State of the top seed in the upcoming WAC tournament — which is paramount, given that it’s a one-bid league as far as the NCAAs go.

New Mexico State faces a Lumberjacks team riding an eight-game win streak and has had down-to-the-wire wins last Thursday (73-71 over Abilene Christian) and Saturday (69-67 over Sam Houston).

But to play spoilers, SFA will have to fight this history: Since the start of the 2009-10 campaign, NMSU is 87-4 (.956) in WAC home games.

In the first matchup, a 72-58 New Mexico State victory at SFA on Jan. 22, Aggie guard Teddy Allen came off the bench and scored 26 points. Allen leads the WAC and ranks 19th nationally in scoring at 20.0 points per game. Allen has put in 30 or more points four times this season which are the most 30-plus point games by an Aggie in Chris Jans’ tenure as head coach. It last happened at NMSU when Troy Gillenwater went for 30 or more four times in the 2010-11 campaign.


