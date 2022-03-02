Courts to relax some COVID-19 restrictions

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The public will be allowed to enter New Mexico courthouses without face coverings beginning March 21, but masks will still be required in courtrooms and jury assembly areas.

The New Mexico Supreme Court announced the updated COVID-19 protocols this week for all state courts and judicial buildings, including district, metropolitan, magistrate, municipal and probate courts.

The courts also will launch a new program that allows the public to pay court fines and fees using credit and debit cards, and online, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced Tuesday.

Credit card terminals will be available at courthouse counters in all district, appellate, and some magistrate courts statewide effective April 1.

The program also will allow the public to make payments online with credit or debit cards through the state courts website at finesandfees.nmcourts.gov.

Another key change in the court’s COVID-19 rules affects physical distancing in courthouses and judicial buildings.

The courts will observe a new three-foot physical distancing requirement, effective March 21. Before that date, the courts required six feet of physical distance to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The reduced physical distancing should help courts conduct additional trials by allowing them to more efficiently use available space in courtrooms and jury assembly areas,” Justice Shannon Bacon said in a written statement. Bacon leads the Supreme Court’s emergency response team that developed the revised protocols.

Sidney Hill, a spokesman for the 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, said details of the new protocols, such as juror seating arrangements, remained under discussion Tuesday. The public still will be required to answer a set of health screening questions before they enter a courthouse.

The public must affirm that within the past 14 days they have not been diagnosed with COVID, had contact with someone with COVID, received a positive test result, traveled outside New Mexico, and other conditions.