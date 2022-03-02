 Española robbery suspect found hiding under clothes - Albuquerque Journal

Española robbery suspect found hiding under clothes

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Española police chased an armed robbery suspect into northern Santa Fe County last week, where a man was found hiding under a pile of clothes during a home search.

Jeremy Lopez was taken into custody by Española police, and his girlfriend, Tamara Torres, was arrested by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a sheriff’s report.

According to that report, just before 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, deputies were notified that Española officers were in pursuit of a silver Mazda after a Subway was robbed by a suspect with a handgun. Española officers lost sight of the car but deputies found it outside a home on Herencia de Chavez.

At that time the homeowner arrived and said she didn’t know whose car it was and that no one was supposed to be inside. Officers set up a perimeter and used a patrol car’s PA system for call outs.

About 13 minutes later a woman, identified as Torres, walked out with hands raised and was arrested but said she did not know where Lopez was and that he was not in the home.

After about 45 more minutes of call outs, officers entered the home and found Lopez hiding under the clothes in the living room.

The homeowner said she knew Lopez and Torres but that they did not have permission to be in her home.


