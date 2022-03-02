Incumbent wins 3rd term as Rio Rancho mayor by a landslide

Incumbents held their seats, and voters approved all bonds and the permanent fund in Tuesday’s Rio Rancho municipal election, according to unofficial results.

One race, the three-way contest for the District 3 City Council seat, will go to a runoff between the top two candidates on April 12. Incumbent Bob Tyler garnered 47% of the vote, followed by Joshua Antonio Jones with 29% and Clyde A. Ward with 25%.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Gregg Hull won a third term by a landslide, taking 68% of the vote. Challenger Barbara Ann Jordan received 30%, while newcomer Jaclyn Wilhite took 2%.

Hull said he was excited about his third term because the voters decided the city was moving in a good direction with job creation, business recruitment, quality of life and public safety.

“This is a resounding affirmation that the people of Rio Rancho want us to continue down this path,” he said.

Barbara Jordan said 30% of the community believed in her position.

“I will continue to fight for the needs that we have in our community,” she said.

Jordan said she’d scrutinize every move the incumbent made, “stay in the driver’s seat of politics” and run again in four years.

In District 5, appointed incumbent City Councilor Karissa Culbreath held her seat with 56% of the vote against challenger William Edward Dunn, who received 44%.

Incumbent Jeremy Paul Lenentine ran unopposed in District 2.

In the municipal judge race, incumbent G. Robert Cook won a fourth term handily, taking 64% of the vote compared to 36% for his challenger, Jonathan L. Muniz.

All three general obligation bonds on the ballot passed by large margins. Voters approved the road bond with 76% supporting it, the public safety bond with 72% support and the new quality-of-life facilities bond with 67% of the vote.

Sixty-two percent of voters supported the establishment of a permanent fund with $10 million for the initial principal. The money will be invested, and each year half of the earnings will go into the general fund for city services and the other half will go back into the permanent fund to grow the principal.

Five other charter amendments were on the ballot. Voters approved four and rejected one.

The failed amendment would have lengthened the required period for charter reviews from six years to eight years. The charter can be reviewed more frequently as well.

According to city counts, 14.1% of eligible voters, or about 10,300 people, in Rio Rancho came to the polls.