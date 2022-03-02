 ASU student arrested, explosive devices found in dorm room - Albuquerque Journal

ASU student arrested, explosive devices found in dorm room

By Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona State University student is facing charges after explosive devices were found in his fifth-floor dorm room, according to campus police.

ASU police said 19-year-old Logan Reynolds of Santa Barbara, California was arrested Monday and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of two counts of misconduct involving weapons.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reported that police were alerted to a social media post that showed a resident holding two explosive devices at the Palo Verde East Residence Halls.

A police report shows that when officers made contact with Reynolds, who is a chemistry major, he allegedly admitted to making the devices for entertainment purposes only and said he had no ill intentions.

It was unclear Tuesday if Reynolds has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 18.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin ...
Around the Region
Russian forces escalated their attacks on ... Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe ...
2
Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's ...
Around the Region
The family of a little girl ... The family of a little girl who was killed when her mother's car was rear-ended by a Jeep on a Phoenix freeway can sue ...
3
Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico welfare agencies are coming ... New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to ...
4
Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to ... The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers is ...
5
Woman gets 21 months in Arizona migrant smuggling case
Around the Region
A woman living in southern Arizona ... A woman living in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for conspiring to transport and harbor over a period ...
6
Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol ...
Around the Region
A 37-year-old Austin man was arrested ... A 37-year-old Austin man was arrested Tuesday after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year's riot at the ...
7
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth
Around the Region
The parents of a transgender teenager ... The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg ...
8
Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant ...
Around the Region
A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced ... A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that ...
9
'Green' building codes boost costs for Colorado fire victims
Around the Region
Some homeowners recovering from Colorado's most ... Some homeowners recovering from Colorado's most destructive wildfire in history, which decimated entire neighborhoods near Denver late last year, say they could end up ...