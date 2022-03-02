Ex-cop pleads guilty in rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER — A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia pleaded guilty to assault Wednesday in a plea deal over the objections of the woman’s family.

Austin Hopp faces up to 8 years in prison when he’s sentenced for second-degree assault although the judge also has the discretion to sentence him to probation or a halfway house. He had faced a mandatory prison sentence of between 10 and 32 years under the original assault count he was charged with.

Hopp arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground.

Garner’s daughter-in-law Shannon Steward said her family never wanted a plea deal, which she said are used when there is a lack of evidence or an inability to prove a case. She noted the entire arrest was captured on video along with police station surveillance video in which Hopp and others talk about the arrest.

Judge Michelle Brinegar said pleas are offered in most cases and accepted it.