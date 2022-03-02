 Ex-cop pleads guilty in rough arrest of woman with dementia - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-cop pleads guilty in rough arrest of woman with dementia

By Colleen Slevin / Associated Press

DENVER — A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia pleaded guilty to assault Wednesday in a plea deal over the objections of the woman’s family.

Austin Hopp faces up to 8 years in prison when he’s sentenced for second-degree assault although the judge also has the discretion to sentence him to probation or a halfway house. He had faced a mandatory prison sentence of between 10 and 32 years under the original assault count he was charged with.

Hopp arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground.

Garner’s daughter-in-law Shannon Steward said her family never wanted a plea deal, which she said are used when there is a lack of evidence or an inability to prove a case. She noted the entire arrest was captured on video along with police station surveillance video in which Hopp and others talk about the arrest.

Judge Michelle Brinegar said pleas are offered in most cases and accepted it.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gag order, diversity discussed at Astroworld court hearing
Around the Region
Issues related to media publicity and ... Issues related to media publicity and a gag order as well as a concern over a lack diversity among attorneys representing those killed or ...
2
ASU student arrested, explosive devices found in dorm room
Around the Region
An Arizona State University student is ... An Arizona State University student is facing charges after explosive devices were found in his fifth-floor dorm room, according to campus police. ASU police ...
3
Senators: Federal funding authorized for wildfire recovery
Around the Region
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to provide $12.8 million in emergency funding to help parts of Arizona recover from three major wildfires ...
4
New Pima team to review in-custody deaths, officer incidents
Around the Region
A law enforcement team has been ... A law enforcement team has been formed to review officer-involved incidents and in-custody deaths in Pima County. The county Sheriff's Department announced the formation ...
5
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin ...
Around the Region
Russian forces escalated their attacks on ... Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe ...
6
Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's ...
Around the Region
The family of a little girl ... The family of a little girl who was killed when her mother's car was rear-ended by a Jeep on a Phoenix freeway can sue ...
7
Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico welfare agencies are coming ... New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to ...
8
Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to ... The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers is ...
9
Woman gets 21 months in Arizona migrant smuggling case
Around the Region
A woman living in southern Arizona ... A woman living in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for conspiring to transport and harbor over a period ...