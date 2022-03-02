Santa Fe officer, motorist killed in suspect pursuit on I-25

SANTA FE — A Santa Fe police officer and a motorist were killed Wednesday morning in multiple vehicle crashes while the officer was pursuing a kidnapping suspect who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 east of Santa Fe.

Authorities say the suspect remains at large.

At 11:06 a.m. a kidnapping in progress was reported at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center. A male armed with a knife was stealing a vehicle occupied by a woman, according to police news release.

“SFPD located the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled in the vehicle,” according to the release.

The suspect traveled to I-25 at St. Francis Drive and between the Old Pecos Trail exit and the Eldorado exit, began driving northbound in southbound lanes.

Several crashes occurred at mile marker 286 in the northbound lane that involved at least four vehicles: two Santa Fe patrol units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene.

I-25 was closed in both directions for motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The female carjacking victim exited the fleeing vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement were on scene conducting an area search for the suspect.

“We are asking area residents to stay in their home,” police said.

A receptionist at the El Gancho Fitness Swim Club on Old Las Vegas Highway told the Journal Wednesday afternoon that the sheriff’s office called and told them to be in lockdown.

“We are still on lockdown,” she said just before 3 p.m. In the club there are “a bunch of people, just sitting on their phones and talking, mingling.”

At Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, a female manager said there was police activity “right across the street” and “lots of helicopters.” She said they were put on lockdown. “It was lunch so it was full. I can’t hold people hostage so they ended up leaving when they figured they could get out.”

The officer’s death is apparently the third death of an on-duty officer in the Santa Fe Police Department’s history, according to the department’s Officer Down Memorial Page.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham posted on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty, as well as the tragic death of another motorist.

“My prayers are with the loved ones of the victims and the Santa Fe community as a whole,” she said.

Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jason R. Bowie called the officer’s death “heartbreaking” in a statement.

“We have lost one of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty while protecting the citizens of Santa Fe and New Mexico,” he said in the statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make. The Department of Public Safety stands ready to assist. We mourn the innocent citizen and our colleague. We express our profound sympathy to the family and friends of both, and to the Santa Fe Police Department.”