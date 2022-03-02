 South Valley grocer to pay more than $20K in fines, owed wages - Albuquerque Journal

South Valley grocer to pay more than $20K in fines, owed wages

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

A South Valley grocery store has paid more than $20,000 in owed wages and penalties after a federal investigation found that the grocer did not pay employees overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Naranjero Super 1, at 1605 Isleta SW, paid $16,075 in owed overtime wages to four workers after the agency found the grocer was paying employees a fixed salary rather than paying time and one-half the employees’ pay rate for overtime work, Department of Labor spokesman Juan Rodríguez wrote in a news release.

Rodríguez said that investigators found that the company had modified employees’ time records to show that they only worked 40 hours per week.

The grocer is also on the hook for child labor violations after it allowed two minors to operate a meat saw and a meat slicer.

“The Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor regulations exist to ensure our children’s jobs and work hours do not jeopardize their safety, well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour district director Evelyn Ortiz wrote in the news release. “Employers must understand FLSA requirements to avoid child labor, overtime and recordkeeping violations, such as those in this case.”

Rodríguez said violations took place between Oct. 27, 2019 through July 11, 2021, with the Department of Labor having their initial conference with the grocer on July 13, 2021.

Workers received their back wages on Sept. 4.

Naranjero representatives did not respond to requests for comment.


