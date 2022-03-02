Teenage employee is fatally shot at a McDonald’s in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old McDonald’s employee was fatally shot Wednesday inside one of the chain’s fast-food restaurants in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Police said the boy died at the scene Wednesday morning after being shot in the bathroom by a male suspect who fled the scene and remained at large.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the boy was in an altercation with another male who was known to him.

Police didn’t immediately disclose the name or age of the suspect or whether he also was a McDonald’s employee.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague,” Travis Heriaud, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s where the shooting occurred, said in a statement. “Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation.”