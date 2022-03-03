‘Fistful of Vengeance’ brings ‘Wu Assassins’ characters to film

Lawrence Kao recognized an opportunity and jumped right in.

He took part in the Netflix series, “Wu Assassins,” which was released in 2019.

Beginning Feb. 17, Kao’s character from the series, Tommy Wah, got to jump to film with “Fistful of Vengeance.”

The film follows super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy, as they track a killer from San Francisco’s Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one.

But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world.

“This was an opportunity for Tommy to explore different parts about him,” Kao says. “The physical aspects of Tommy and being able to jump into the action with such heavy hitters Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan and Pearl Thusi, it was exciting to take part in it.”

Kao also had the opportunity to film the movie in Thailand.

“We found a perfect pocket of time during the pandemic to film,” he says. “It was from January 2021 through April when the cases were slightly lower. It was cool to be in Thailand and tourism wasn’t as high, so we had the opportunity to really film a great movie.”

Kao says in “Fistful of Vengeance,” audiences find Wah clean and sober.

“He has a stronger foundation in himself,” Kao says. “He really cares about the people that are close to him and he has some anger issues. But they are justified. His sister gets murdered and he’s out for revenge. The three brothers that are on this mission realize the things that are going on with themselves and they can’t fix themselves until they can figure out how to heal themselves.”

Kao stepped into these projects as the newbie alongside his veteran co-stars.

That didn’t deter the Southern California native.

“I look at every opportunity as a lesson,” he says. “Sure I was intimidated with all of the physical action that is in this film. We got to start training for the film a month before filming and I worked hard within martial arts to make it all look good.”

Kao has been a path in entertainment since he was a child as he played piano and saxophone.

In high school, he became interested in theater and landed the role as Lysander in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

After landing this big role, he knew acting was his true passion. On the day of the opening night of the play, Kao was falsely accused and arrested for attempted murder and spent a week in jail, and was potentially facing the maximum sentence of life in prison because of an eyewitness who wrongfully placed him at the scene of the crime.

After facing uncertainty of his future and with time to reflect on what truly mattered to him, he knew that once he made it out of that situation, he would fully pursue his love for acting. Kao eventually was released just in time to be able to successfully perform on the closing night of the play.

Following graduation, he went on to continue his education in theater and performance at UC Irvine.

Although his true passion is acting, he decided he had a liking for dance and auditioned for the Kaba Modern dance group at UC Irvine and quickly realized his natural talents as a dancer.

Once he graduated from college, Kao continued his work as a dancer, booking gigs throughout the U.S. as well as internationally, and eventually competed on MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew” with Kaba Modern. The group finished in third place, behind Status Quo and Jabbawockeez.

“Dancing also helped me figure out how Tommy would move,” he says. “It really helped me navigate taking Tommy as a scrappy character and building energy with him.”

Both the film and series has been streaming on Netflix.

Kao knows that the film isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, as it’s an action film.

“If you want to chill, relax and be entertained, you’ll enjoy ‘Fistful of Vengeance,’ ” he says. “To hear that people have enjoyed the film is really cool because this has been a wonderful journey for me.”

Now streaming

“Fistful of Vengeance” and “Wu Assassins” are currently streaming on Netflix.