Taylor Kinney has appeared in ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries’

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I would like to know more about the actor who plays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire.” I don’t recall seeing him on any series before.

A: Besides the “Chicago” series, Taylor Kinney has been seen in TV series and movies such as “Trauma,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” but appears to like keeping things low-key (even during a romance with Lady Gaga that ended several years ago). His official NBC biography is terse, listing just a handful of roles and a People’s Choice Award for favorite dramatic TV actor in 2016.

USA Today in 2012 summed up his early years this way: “Raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by a single mother who worked as a dental hygienist, Kinney had no connection to Hollywood. In his sophomore year at West Virginia University, Kinney took an elective theater course that ‘held my interest outside of the classroom more so than any other subject I’d ever taken.’ … He left school after his junior year, and after spending a year in Hawaii learning to surf, skydive and frame houses (‘I wanted a life experience of my own’) Kinney moved to Los Angeles and began auditioning.” Even after his acting career took off, he told USA Today, “I like walking around the woods and riding a motorcycle by myself for hours at a time and not talking about work all the time.”

Q: My wife is a huge “American Housewife” fan, but doesn’t know what happened to the show; she did not hear about it being canceled. Do you know the status of the show?

A: The enjoyable comedy starring Katy Mixon was canceled in 2021 after five seasons; several reports called that a surprise because the ratings were still OK. But the show had hit some bumps late in its run.

Deadline reported in December 2020 that Carly Hughes, the only Black regular on the series at the time, left the show over what she called a “toxic environment” and “discrimination.” After an investigation sparked by Hughes’ comments, ” ‘American Housewife’ creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer on the show, Mark J. Greenberg stepped down as line producer, and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz underwent sensitivity training,” Deadline said.

Also, Julia Butters, who played Anna-Kat, left the show to pursue other opportunities following her fine performance in the movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” (Giselle Eisenberg replaced Butters on the show.). Right now you can find repeats of “Housewife” on CMT and Hulu. Beginning this fall, look for episodes to air on local stations as part of a syndication deal.

Q: I am looking for the name of a movie where a woman from England and a man from America come to Italy to attend their respective parents’ funeral only to find that the parents had an annual two-week affair for many years. Sound familiar?

A: That’s “Avanti!” a 1972 movie starring Jack Lemmon and Juliet Mills, and directed by Billy Wilder.

