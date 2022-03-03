‘From Sea to Shining Sea’ a musical travelogue of breathtaking places in the US

Andy Trimlett hasn’t been on a vacation for awhile, but he got plenty of ideas as he worked on the program, “From Sea to Shining Sea.”

“I spent several weeks looking at footage and picking the best ones,” he says. “I was also able to discover gorgeous places that I never knew existed. One place that I was amazed by is Arkansas.”

“From Sea to Shining Sea” is a musical travelogue to some of the most breathtaking places across the country.

Trimlett and crew combine aerial and scenic 4K footage shot at national parks, historic sites and hometown locales. The footage is set to stirring music and a diverse collection of poetry meant to inspire viewers of all ages.

It will air at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

Trimlett says the program features a variety of music from critically acclaimed audience favorites, including the Vitamin String Quartet, pianist Emily Bear, and the LA Philharmonic.

Poetry and quotes from modern writers and classic authors are woven throughout, including selections from internationally acclaimed poet Dana Gioia and current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Additional lines are taken from Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Langston Hughes, William Carlos Williams and others.

“My favorite poem is ‘Invisible Fish,’ by Joy Harjo,” he says. “I love the contrast of ancient fish coming out of the sea, next to people going to the store in Chevy trucks.”

Dwane Brown from National Public Radio narrates the program.

Trimlett says it took several months of preproduction and several weeks of hard editing.

“We have every state featured in the country,” he says. “We worked with national parks across the country to help gather video for us. We went through thousands of video clips.”

Trimlett wanted the program to flow with an ease and take an audience to another place for about an hour.

“I want an audience to relax and remember that we are all Americans and live in a beautiful country,” he says.

Speaking of beauty around us, Trimlett had to improvise with some transitions to the program.

“We needed a segment on gardens and we mention the big ones across the country,” he says. “I went to my mom’s house and filmed her backyard garden for the transition pieces. Now her garden is mentioned with the greats like Balboa Park (in San Diego).”

