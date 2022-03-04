Timple player Germán López to make two NM stops

Germán López is enjoying the day in the Canary Islands taking photographs for an upcoming album.

“It’s been fun to be able to do this,” he says of the photo shoot. “I spent so much time off the road and not traveling, that it’s great to be back on tour and I’m coming to the United States.”

López’s profile has been rising in the music industry as he is making the timple known.

A timple is a traditional five-string instrument of the Canary Islands. Its history dates back to the 19th century.

López is on his way to New Mexico for two shows. He will be the opening act for Judy Collins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. Then at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, he will perform at Chatter, 912 Third St. NW.

He was born in Gran Canaria in 1982. His musical studies begin at an early age, where he was accepted to study at the Conservatory of Music in Las Palmas at seven years of age. In the conservatory, he studied piano, music theory and jazz studies.

At 10, he began to concertize publicly, notably collaborating with legendary timple virtuoso José Antonio Ramos. It was around this time that López developed a keen interest in the timple and other traditional Canary Island instruments.

He became a professional musician in 2006 and has toured the world since then.

“I want to compose my own music,” he says. “That is a very special moment for me. With my music, I try and discover new elements with every new record. I love the experiment process of it all.”

López works with traditional music from the Canary Islands and interjects some of his musical influences.

“I love flamenco and all the elements that the music has,” he says. “That gives me motivation to push myself with my compositions. Through this process, I learn every day.”

López is often joined on stage by guitarist Antonio Toledo, as the duo harnesses the grit of Spanish flamenco, the structure of west African rhythms, the flourishing spirit of jazz, and an innovative 21st century approach to performing “island music.”

In addition to duo and ensemble concerts, López has also collaborated with symphony orchestras, including the Philharmonic Orchestra of Gran Canaria in the “Teresa de Bolívar” festival. As both an educator and performer, he has been awarded public prizes by the government of the Canary Islands on several occasions.

“Performing is like a party for me,” he says. “It’s a dream come true for me to travel and perform. I’m coming to your state for the sixth time and it’s amazing for us. I love educating audiences on the timple and make time to answer those questions.”