Andy Shauf to make tour stop at Meow Wolf

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Singer-songwriter Andy Shauf will perform at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on Monday, March 7. (Courtesy of Colin Medley)

Andy Shauf is enjoying being back in the world – touring and performing before audiences.

“Seeing people in the audience, it’s a nice feeling,” he says.

Shauf is currently on tour in support of his most recent album, “Wilds.” He will make a stop at 8 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

“Wilds” is a collection of nine songs culled from around 50 tracks recorded by Shauf during the writing of 2020’s breakthrough album, “The Neon Skyline.”

Shauf says he wanted to present the album in an unfiltered form to properly represent his mind set while writing “The Neon Skyline.”

It’s not necessary to be familiar with “The Neon Skyline” understand “Wilds,” Shauf says, thought the album can be a companion piece to the record.

In “Wilds,” Shauf revisits the doomed lovers throughout various stages of their relationship.

Shauf plays all the instruments, coming up with the arrangements on the fly, and recording it all himself to “a little tape machine” in his studio in Toronto.

All songs on “Wilds” were written and recorded closely together, during a period when Shauf became disenchanted with the idea of centering the “The Neon Skyline” narrative around one night at a bar.

To shake off the writer’s block, he began experimenting with a different concept, penning songs about a woman named Judy. Shauf ultimately decided to return to his original plan, but the creative exercise was fundamental to what the album eventually became.

“I decided to go in a different direction to break my thoughts up,” he says. “It was an important part of the process.”

Shauf is never one to rest and continues to write. In February, he released two singles, “Satan” and “Jacob Rose.”

“I wrote both of those really quick,” he says. “I wrote ‘Satan’ in a half hour and it was spontaneous. ‘Jacob Rose’ is a short story type of song. It took an evening to write and I stuck with the narrative.”

Shauf’s refining process is what keeps him challenged.

“The first pass at the lyrics typically isn’t what you hear,” he says. “It’s a lot of going back and changing the wording so it flows more naturally. It’s a constant refining. I’ll sing it and then I’ll change a line. I want it to come off as if I’m speaking naturally. I enjoy the process of chipping away at the lyrics.”

With nearly a dozen albums under his belt, Shauf now has to be intentional when it comes to a live show.

“With this tour, we haven’t been out in so long, so I’m trying to get to the songs that I neglected,” he says. “It’s a challenge, but I think that we’re putting together an amazing show.”

Andy Shauf
With Yves Jarvis

WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, March 7

WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $27, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


