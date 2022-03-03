 APD release ID, give updates on recent homicides - Albuquerque Journal

APD release ID, give updates on recent homicides

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives identified a young man killed in a West Side shootout and gave updates to two other recent homicide investigations.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death of Vincent Le, 19, is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Le was killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted Saturday night at Westgate Community Park.

Gallegos said the Feb. 25 death of a man found in Downtown Albuquerque has been changed to a “suspicious death investigation.” He said the man was initially believed to have been shot but an autopsy found no gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said the Jan. 2 death of a woman at an acquaintance’s apartment has been ruled accidental after an autopsy.

So far this year, police have investigated 18 homicides in Albuquerque. By this time in 2021, the number was 19.


