Easy Medicaid sign-up will make NM healthier

The governor has an opportunity to sign a simple plan into legislation that can protect health, save lives and empower people.

Nearly 100,000 New Mexicans are not aware they qualify for health care either through Medicaid or low-cost subsidized health plans. The Easy Healthcare Enrollment bill changes this gap in awareness, by creating a check box on the state income tax form that a person can mark so New Mexico’s health care exchange can assess whether they qualify for free or low-cost coverage and then connect them to those plans and programs.

By making enrollment easier, New Mexico can help prevent individuals and families from falling through the cracks of health coverage. The bill aims to address a major challenge that physicians like me see all too often: Too many people are delaying or forgoing care because of cost.

As a physician, I see people who don’t seek medical care because they don’t have health insurance or can’t afford copays and other out-of-pocket costs. I’ve had patients who have had to choose between rent and medications or skipped recommended screening tests because they couldn’t afford them. I’ve met patients who waited too long to tend to abdominal pain until their appendix ruptured, requiring a visit to the emergency department. I’ve met patients who went too long between mammograms and other critical screenings in order to save money, only to find they were sick with advanced cancer or other potentially preventable illnesses.

The Easy Healthcare Enrollment bill can close the gap for many of these New Mexicans and in the process give hope to tens of thousands of people, including many children. Under the bill, New Mexico’s health care exchange will reach out to individuals who check the easy enrollment option on their income tax form and then outline their eligibility. A taxpayer who is assessed to be eligible for Medicaid will be referred to New Mexico’s Human Services Department. If that person is eligible for low-cost and subsidized plans under marketplace coverage, the health care exchange will connect with them to outline discount options. The tax filer will have a special enrollment period of several weeks to review their coverage options and enroll in the plan that is right for them.

Easy enrollment is a step toward a healthier, more prosperous and stronger future for New Mexico. It also protects privacy by requiring only information directly relevant to determine eligibility, such as age, income, household size and citizenship status.

If the governor signs the bill, New Mexico would be the second state to implement an easy enrollment plan. The positive experience of Maryland should encourage New Mexico to follow suit. Maryland passed easy enrollment in 2019 and began phased implementation in 2021. Even with a limited scope from the first phase, more than 56,000 Maryland residents checked the box to determine their eligibility for free or low-cost health care coverage.

Simplifying the way New Mexico connects and enrolls people into a health-care plan they’re already eligible for is a big step toward improving health and actually saving lives. In medicine, if we have an intervention that is simple, cost-effective and saves lives, we do it. Why wouldn’t we?