 Food, farm and hunger initiative is needed - Albuquerque Journal

Food, farm and hunger initiative is needed

By Sherry Hooper / President of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks and mag Strittmatter / President & CEO of RoadRunner Food Bank

Over the past year, all five New Mexico Association of Food Banks members have been active participants in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative. For many months, the Governor’s Office executed its vision to lead a group that composed a variety of diverse stakeholders, including representation from urban and rural communities, agriculture entities, state government departments providing food assistance programs, legislators, nonprofits and countless others. Our food banks were honored and thankful to be a part of establishing the framework. The $24 million landmark budget investment – the Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative – is now on the governor’s desk for signature. Of that, $5.9 million will directly fund food assistance to New Mexicans across the state, including children, families and seniors.

On behalf of the people we serve and the 500 partners we work with, we want to send our sincerest gratitude to the Governor’s Office, the Department of Finance and Administration and the New Mexico Legislature for working on getting this critical initiative funded. This investment puts in motion our ability to provide expanded services to thousands of New Mexicans. It will help reduce the meal gap families in need face every month. It also puts the “seeds” or “launch” of a more comprehensive multi-year plan into motion.

As background about our work, we are five food banks that are members of the N.M. Association of Food Banks and provide millions of meals to New Mexicans experiencing hunger every year. Our food banks work closely together and through a statewide network of partners that include food pantries, meal programs, shelters, schools, senior centers, health care facilities, tribal communities and other high-need and rural organizations. That network of partners primarily receives food from our warehouses and then distributes it to those in need. Together, the five-member food banks serve the entire state – all 33 counties.

Before the pandemic started, New Mexico had some of the highest percentages of hunger in the U.S. The pandemic exacerbated hunger rates and showed all of us how close we are to being a senior, a family or a person in need. Still, today, all these months and years after the pandemic started, we meet people who never needed our services before. It’s humbling to meet them. They represent New Mexicans of all walks of life.

There is once again hope the pandemic is perhaps waning for good, but we cannot let this feeling of hope blind us from the reality that, for many, poverty did not begin with the pandemic. Even when life for many of us returns to normal, families across New Mexico will still find themselves without access to the food they need.

Thanks to the Governor’s Office and the diligent work of our state legislative body, food banks and our statewide hunger-relief network have a little room to breathe. We are grateful for this funding and for extending our partnership with the state. It will help our organizations and partners keep our services elevated when hunger rates remain high.

To learn more about the food bank that serves your community, visit nmfoodbanks.org.

Members of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks include The Community Pantry, ECHO Food Bank, Roadrunner Food Bank, The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico and The Food Depot.


