Far Northeast Heights still waiting for our aquatic center

Seventeen years ago, former Mayor Marty Chavez and the City Council, including then-Councilor Sam Bregman, mutually agreed with those of us who live in the Far Northeast Heights to build a public swimming facility at Wyoming and Carmel NE.

This mutual agreement is contained in the 2005 master plan for North Domingo Baca Park. It was passed and signed by the mayor and council.

It is 2022. No public swimming facility has been built by the city at North Domingo Baca Park.

Seniors, families and their children, youth, as well as prep and senior athletes who make their home in the Far Northeast Heights do not have a public facility near our neighborhoods where we can swim for recreation, swim for health, swim to train for competition, or even learn to swim.

We must drive miles from our homes to public pools at West Mesa Aquatic Center; Sandia, Valley or Rio Grande high schools, or Los Altos.

A public swimming facility in the Far Northeast Heights of Albuquerque would help transform and improve the quality of our lives, as well as the lives of many others.

As per the 2005 master plan, this aquatic center will be similar to the year-round West Mesa Aquatic Center. It will have indoor pools, including a 50-meter Olympic-style competition and recreation pool, therapy pool and a diving tank. It will also have outdoor recreation pools, waterslides and a splash-pad.

The cost for this Aquatic Center has ballooned since 2005. Waiting so long to build it has resulted in an economic opportunity loss: an increased cost now estimated by the city to be $40 million.

Only $13 million has been raised since 2005 to build the Aquatic Center. Most of this public money was approved by voters during GO bond elections. Thank you, voters.

Mayor Tim Keller has contributed some of his mayor’s money for the splash-pad. Thank you, mayor.

Last year, Bernalillo county commissioners contributed $1 million to help build the Aquatic Center, and the APS Board of Education contributed $1 million. Thank you.

During the 2022 30-day session, Albuquerque’s House and Senate legislators contributed $3.9 million of their capital outlay to help build the aquatic center. Thank you.

We hope Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will agree to our legislators’ contributions. We also hope the governor will join in by contributing some of her capital outlay.

The aquatic center needs $23.1 million to break ground.

We understand there is $2 billion available during the 2022-23 buget year for construction of community projects such as this aquatic center. We believe an investment in the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center would be smart and beneficial for our neighborhoods and all of Albuquerque. We hope New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee agrees with us and recommends a contribution of $23.1 million.