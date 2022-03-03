Planning Commission opposes Santolina’s newest request

A proposal that would have paved the way for industrial uses inside Santolina hit rough waters Wednesday as the Bernalillo County Planning Commission opposed amendments to the site’s previously approved master plan.

The owners of the nearly 14,000-acre Santolina site on the Southwest Mesa want to use 630 acres for waste disposal, recycling and solar/alternative energy generation. Their new, targeted proposal requires changes to Santolina’s previously approved Level A Master Plan since it accelerates Santolina’s non-residential development and because it changes the water strategy. In lieu of tapping into the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority system, Santolina developers say the proposed industrial users would rely instead on water hauled to the site.

The water issue — which has long been Santolina critics’ primary concern — was an apparent sticking point for some planning commissioners, too.

A Santolina representative said the proposed uses would not require much water — particularly potable water, since there would be few on-site workers — but that developers had not yet determined the specific supplier of the hauled-in water or the gallons required.

Commissioner Joelle Hertel said it seemed Santolina was attempting to bypass a requirement that it have an agreement with the water authority before actual development can commence. The utility had in 2018 told Santolina representatives that the water and sewer infrastructure needed for Santolina’s full buildout would cost an estimated $659 million.

“I think trucking (water in) is just circumventing the water agreement,” Hertel said.

She joined Planning Commissioners Angelica Solares and Connie Chavez in voting against approving Santolina’s master plan amendments — a motion that passed on a 3-2 vote.

The Planning Commission’s recommendation now advances to the Bernalillo County Commission — the body with the decision-making authority, Planning Commission Chair Joe Chavez reiterated. He had voted in the minority during Wednesday’s meeting, saying he could not support denying Santolina’s request.

“I guess even if they were going to use rain water, some commissioners want them to get an agreement with the water authority,” he said.

The Bernalillo County Commission approved Santolina’s master plan in 2015. It calls for a mixed-use community with over 38,000 homes, two business parks, an industrial area, an urban center that could accommodate schools and a regional park; and a town center meant to attract “large-scale regional commercial service businesses.”

Opponents have long fought the project, arguing that it would consume the area’s limited water resources and challenging the developer’s assertion that it could be built at “no net expense” to local governments.

About two dozen people spoke about Santolina’s latest proposal during the public comment period of Wednesday’s meeting. Many repeated concerns about the ongoing drought and water supply and complained that land owners are pursuing “piecemeal” development that does not fit with the county’s “planned communities” zoning.

Nobody from the public spoke in favor of the new Santolina proposal.