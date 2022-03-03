Pressure eases on hospitals after months in crisis

New Mexico weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions have fallen 74% since late-January when the state was in the throes of the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said hospitalization data will be one of the key metrics that health officials use when it comes to managing the virus going forward, as opposed to earlier in the pandemic when daily case counts and the test positivity rate were major data points for state officials. Scrase said he doesn’t expect the state to reimpose mask mandates or other public health orders to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re realizing that hospitals is where we should be placing our focus and where we should be really watching our resources,” Scrase said during a media briefing.

There were 111 COVID hospital admissions throughout the state in the last seven days, according to a state epidemiology report dated Feb. 28. That was down from 430 hospital admissions in the week prior to the report dated Jan. 31.

There were 236 total people with COVID in New Mexico hospitals as of Wednesday.

The state also reported 440 new cases and 16 more COVID-related deaths, pushing the toll to 6,939 since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths reported Wednesday included 11 recent deaths and five deaths that were more than 30 days old. Of those who died, nine were from Bernalillo County, including a man and woman in their 30s.

Scrase said the hospital self-assessments score — a 0-40 score tallied each week by the state’s Medical Advisory Team to describe how much pressure the state’s health system is facing — has dipped to its lowest level in months. For several months, hospitals have been in crisis, which means the state’s health system was scoring over a 32.5 out of 40.

This week the score was a 19, according to the Health Department. The scoring sheet factors things such as patients being delayed, size of the workforce and hospital capacity.

“I have relied on this graph, the hospital self-assessment graph, probably more than any other data point in the whole pandemic, for making decisions about crisis standards of care, or other interventions,” Scrase said.

Health officials throughout the country are placing more of an emphasis on COVID hospital admissions and capacity.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on when it is advising people wear masks indoors and take other precautions. The recommendation takes into account a county’s weekly hospital admissions, the percentage of a community’s hospital beds that are filled with COVID patients as well as new weekly cases.

Scrase said the state has no plans to use those metrics to impose public health orders on things like mask mandates. For example, he said the state won’t require people in counties with a high COVID level to have to wear masks in indoor public settings.

This week, there were 10 New Mexico counties with a high level of COVID, according to the CDC. Those counties included Santa Fe, Sandoval and San Juan. Bernalillo County was at a medium level.

Scrase suggested using the publicly available data similar to how one would use a weather forecast.

“If you see a cold front coming in, you might bring a heavier jacket with you to work,” Scrase said. “If you see a surge in cases and hospitalizations in your community, you might decide you’re going to wear a mask for the next one to two weeks.”