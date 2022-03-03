 Girls state tourney tips off with first-round games on Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Girls state tourney tips off with first-round games on Friday

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Volcano Vista’s Savannah McGuire (left) and Kennedy Brown (right) battle La Cueva’s Carolina Romero for a loose ball in action in January. The Hawks are seeded first and Bears third in Class 5A. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The first state tournament game of the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the Albuquerque Metro area will tip off on Friday afternoon at 4:30 at Menaul.

And that will commence the nine-day postseason sprint.

CLASS 5A: No. 1 Volcano Vista opens defense of its 2021 state title with a home game against Santa Fe.

There are a couple of distinguishing features in the first round: all four Las Cruces schools are seeded in the top nine, and there are a pair of matchups featuring teams from District 2.

No. 4 seed (but second-ranked) Farmington is home to No. 13 Eldorado, while third-seeded La Cueva takes on No. 14 Sandia.

Eldorado freshman Bella Hines is Class 5A’s leading scorer. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Farmington beat the Eagles 61-44 and 59-52 during district play, and this will be the postseason debut for Eldorado’s outstanding freshman guard, Bella Hines who led 5A in scoring average (22.8 points per game).

La Cueva went 3-0 against an extremely young but talented Matadors roster, winning by an average of almost 19 points. The Bears hope sophomore forward Eva Love, who was injured in the district tournament final against Farmington last Saturday, will be available.

No. 11 seed Albuquerque High visits No. 6 Organ Mountain in the first round; the Bulldogs have the second-longest winning streak in 5A this season (12) behind 25-0 Volcano Vista.

“These girls have put the work in, and coming into a new program and adapting to everything we’re doing, they’ve done it,” said first-year AHS coach Janai Campos.

Perhaps the most interesting note of the weekend is that Jazmyn Griego, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer for AHS in the District 5-5A final last week against Santa Fe, will remain behind in Las Cruces Friday night so she can pitch in a softball doubleheader on Saturday for the Bulldogs against Mayfield.

No. 10 Cleveland has been solid all season; one of its few missteps was a loss in the district tournament semifinals to Rio Rancho, a team that didn’t make the postseason. Cleveland visits No. 7 Carlsbad on Friday.

“I think we’ve got a pretty favorable matchup,” Cleveland coach Susan Kubala said. “The kids are excited about going down there.”

Top nondistrict wins for Cleveland came against AHS and Organ Mountain.

No. 2 seed Hobbs, winner of 10 straight, is opposite Volcano Vista in the bottom half of the bracket. The Eagles face a Piedra Vista squad that just upset Farmington two weeks ago, a result that shook up the top part of the 5A seed lines.

CLASS 4A: The 9-8 first-round game has Hope Christian visiting Valencia. They did not meet in the regular season; the winner of this game faces a likely quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Kirtland Central.

“Defensively, they kind of resemble us a lot. Their guards are scrappy, and they run a lot of full-court stuff. So I definitely think it’s a good game to watch,” Jaguars coach Micaela Medina said.

Valencia’s leading scorer is freshman guard Jadyn Montoya; for the Huskies, junior forward Kathleen Obisike has been one of 4A’s most productive players, averaging a double-double.

No. 3 Bernalillo (25-1), seeded behind Kirtland Central and Gallup, hopes an upset loss to KC in the quarterfinals last May will be instructive as the Spartans look to mount a charge at a title. It starts Friday night at home against Silver.

“I think the thing they took away from that is just don’t take anything for granted,” Bernalillo coach Raymond Aragon said.

“We’ve talked all this week about staying healthy and staying humble.”

Aragon’s daughter, Juliana, is 4A’s leading scorer, at 30.3 points a game. She has scored 787 points this season, meaning she’ll finish as one of New Mexico’s top 10 all-time single-season scorers and first among girls who play in the metro area.

Aragon also leads 4A in per-game assists (8.1)

No. 5 seed Highland beat St. Pius by 10 and 27 points in district play and the 12th-seeded Sartans get another shot at the Hornets in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 7 seed Moriarty has won 18 games, including two over its first-round opponent, Goddard.

CLASS 3A/2A/1A: Under first-year head coach Sharon Max, Menaul’s girls are in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The Panthers host Tatum at 4:30 p.m. Friday in 2A’s first round.

“I didn’t know what to expect (when I got here),” said Max, who was a longtime assistant at Cibola before going to Menaul. “All I knew is they were great kids, and they (bought) into the program.”

Also in 2A, No. 2 seed Clayton is home to Dulce; sophomore Emersen Beiland of the Yellowjackets last Friday became a social media sensation as video circulated of her exploits in a district championship win over Pecos. She made not one but two buzzer-beating 3-pointers, each at least 50 feet from beyond half court in that victory.

The Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical co-op travels to Logan in the Class 1A first round. In 3A, Sandia Prep is the metro’s lone playoff representative, a No. 14 seed visiting No. 3 Santa Fe Indian.

