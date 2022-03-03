 Rick Wright: Aggie Hall of Famer Benjamin found footing in Las Cruces, contemplates what's next - Albuquerque Journal

Rick Wright: Aggie Hall of Famer Benjamin found footing in Las Cruces, contemplates what’s next

By ABQJournal News Staff

William Benjamin is shown coaching the Las Cruces High basketball team in 2017. The standout player at New Mexico State in the 1990s has built a basketball power with the Bulldawgs. (Journal file)

Some 12 years and 10 months ago, there appeared in this space a column about the hiring of William Benjamin as the boys head basketball coach at Las Cruces High School.

Benjamin, it was written, had come to Las Cruces from Santa Monica, California in 1988 to play basketball for the New Mexico State Aggies – and, yes, to get an education.

After four highly successful seasons with the Aggies, a span during which NMSU went 95-30 (6-2 against New Mexico) and made two NCAA Tournaments, Benjamin played two years of pro ball in Finland.

Then, he went back to California and went on with his life and career, leaving NMSU and Las Cruces in the rear-view mirror. …

Whoa! Not so fast-forward. Actually, Benjamin came back to Las Cruces, finished his degree requirements at NMSU, took a teaching job at Las Cruces High and signed on in 1997 as a Bulldawgs assistant coach.

OK, now we can fast-forward. On Feb. 21, it was announced that Benjamin, now in his 13th year as Bulldawgs head coach, has been chosen for induction into the US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Man, it means a lot,” Benjamin said in a phone interview. “It means that a lot of people helped me growing up. It means a lot because my college coach (Neil McCarthy) believed in me and gave me the opportunity to come play at New Mexico State.

“It means that I played on teams that were successful and I was a real contributing member to that.”

Yes, he absolutely was. While teammates like Randy Brown, Reggie Jordan and Sam Crawford got most of the accolades, Benjamin’s long arms, sticky fingers and court intelligence made him an indispensable part of McCarthy’s dreaded matchup zone defense.

More than two decades after his last game as an Aggie, Benjamin still ranks sixth all-time in 3-point percentage (.409), eighth in assists (333) and third in steals (209).

Based solely on his playing career, then, Benjamin clearly deserves the Hall of Fame honor bestowed last month. He already was a member of NMSU’s All-Century Team.

But, were there any doubt, Benjamin’s past 25 years in the Las Cruces community easily would tip the scales – no, crush them – in his favor.

After 12 years as an assistant to Mike Smith, Benjamin became the Bulldawgs’ head coach in May 2009. In his first 12 seasons, Las Cruces won two state titles (2013, 2020) and twice finished as runner-up (2017, 2021).

Now, as his 13th season nears an end, the Bulldawgs are a perfect 27-0 and the top seed in the New Mexico Class 5A State Tournament. They begin their pursuit of another title on Saturday against 16th-seeded Albuquerque High – yes, Bulldawgs vs. Bulldogs.

William Benjamin is shown in action vs. UCLA during the 1992 NCAA basketball tournament early-round action at the Pit. (Jim Thompson/Journal)

If Las Cruces wins the title, Benjamin said, it might be time for him to step down.

“It just kind of comes around full circle,” he said. How so?

His son William Jr., better known as “Deuce,” was a toddler when Benjamin became the head coach. Now, Deuce is a senior Bulldogs star guard with several colleges, including NMSU, courting him. There’s the Hall of Fame honor as well. A third state title would be the proverbial cherry on top.

“I don’t know, this might be a great time to just end the whole basketball thing,” he said. “Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, maybe winning state, my son getting ready to go off to college and play basketball, this might be the perfect opportunity to step away.”

No one, of course, is going to hold him to that.

How different might Benjamin’s life and career have been?

McCarthy, who died last September, was a terrific coach but not so great at public relations. All Benjamin knows is he wouldn’t be where he is now if not for his old coach.

“Once I got finished playing, (McCarthy) really hammered the importance of me graduating,” he said. “… That’s why I came back (to NMSU) and got my degree.”

The road not taken? It doesn’t matter.

The road Benjamin took has worked out wonderfully – not just for him and his family, but for New Mexico State University and the city of Las Cruces.


