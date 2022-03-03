 APS on metro tourney tweak: Never mind - Albuquerque Journal

APS on metro tourney tweak: Never mind

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Metro Championships in baseball and softball will remain a 16-team, single bracket for 2022, the Journal has learned.

Last week, Albuquerque Public Schools said it was probably going to split the 16 participating teams up into two brackets. The top eight seeds were to be placed in one bracket and the bottom eight seeds in the other, with the two bracket winners squaring off in the metro final.

But after discussion among the schools and coaches, that idea has been scrapped for this year. The metro baseball and softball tournaments run March 15-19.

“After feedback from coaches, we decided that we were going to do the same format we had, and that we probably were trying to change too much too soon,” APS athletic coordinator Mike Huston said.

Huston added that the schools were a bit ill prepared to adjust to such a major change in structure so quickly.

“They decided, and I’m all for what the group wants to do,” Huston said. “If they didn’t want to change it, then we’re not gonna change it.”

The 16 baseball and softball teams will be seeded for metros early next week. The first round is March 15, with championship games on March 19.

Huston said APS would retain “some options to change (the format) in the future.” Last week he said APS wanted to experiment with a new format, in order to help some of the lower-seeded schools to have more competitive games in the early portion of the tournament.

And the new format would have guaranteed that a team seeded 9-16 would have played in the metro final.

Baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball all have used a single bracket with 16 teams for a single week. Boys and girls soccer also have 16 teams, but they split the 16 into four pods of four teams apiece, and soccer’s metro tournament spans two weeks.


APS on metro tourney tweak: Never mind
