Isn’t it too early to call for the repeal of city’s plastic bag ban?

A big box cashier starts loading my purchased items in a paper bag, apparently convinced my reusable bag is already full – which it isn’t.

I ask if she can fill up the reusable bag to avoid the paper, which I don’t want.

“Don’t worry,” she says cheerfully. “You can bring the paper bags back and we’ll recycle them and give you 5 cents for each.”

This is something new in this ever-changing single-use plastic bag ban world, I think, so I acquiesce.

She ends up filling two paper bags, neither one very full, all of it that could have fit in my reusable bag.

A week later, I return to the store with my reusable bag and the two paper bags to recycle. The cashier barely fills the reusable bag and reaches for a paper bag to begin filling. This time I am more insistent.

She looks perplexed, then shoves the paper bags under the register stand. All the items fit in my reusable bag.

We are four months into the renewed, revised, revamped and unloopholed portion of the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance that prohibits stores from distributing single-use plastic bags at checkout, and it still feels like not enough folks know how to – or want to – deal with it.

We are also 33 months from Earth Day 2019 when Mayor Tim Keller signed the ordinance, which went into effect January 2020 until COVID-19 two months later prompted Keller to put the bag ban on hold until August 2021.

Then came those thicker plastic bags, which only added to the plastic profusion, until finally last November those thick bags were banned as well.

And now, paper bags.

“It’s been pretty confusing for many,” said Anni Hanna, founder of NM Climate Justice and one of the main supporters of the ordinance.

City Councilor Brook Bassan might use a different word to describe the ordinance: Unnecessary.

“Sometimes solutions with the best intentions aren’t the best,” she said.

On Feb. 14, Bassan brought her bill to repeal the ordinance before the Finance and Government Operations Committee, which voted 3-2 in favor of repeal, sending it on to the full City Council without recommendation.

The bill could come up for discussion as early as the council’s next meeting March 7.

Bassan’s bill includes a dozen debatable reasons for repealing the ban, including what she argues is the higher cost of alternatives to plastic bags to businesses and consumers, especially those whose finances are so dire that a 99 cent reusable bag is too much.

Some businesses, she argues, are unable to find alternative bags and that bulky paper ones take seven trucks to transport as compared with one truck with the same number of plastic bags.

Bassan points to studies showing that paper bags and reusable bags are worse for the environment because of the trees, toxins, machinery and fossil fuels used to make them. Other studies, she said, indicate that reusable bags can be carriers of E. coli, salmonella, fecal coliform, other pathogens and lead.

Not surprisingly, Hanna is armed with other studies that refute and counterbalance Bassan’s. Many stores, she argues, provide free or cheap alternative bags, and the city of Albuquerque has handed out thousands of free reusable bags – more than 5,000 of them just since November.

Hanna also said studies show that viruses such as COVID-19 are rarely spread on surfaces such as reusable bags and that such bags are as easily sanitized as any area in which citizens place or store their food.

Paper bags, she argues, are recyclable but plastic bags aren’t and they gum up recycling machines. She points to a letter submitted Feb. 8 to Keller and all nine city councilors from the Small Business Regulatory Advisory Commission relaying its members’ support of the bag ban.

“At this time, we found no compelling evidence that would indicate a repeal of the banning of plastic bags is necessary,” the letter states. “While we understand that there may be an increase in costs related to using a different type of bag, we also feel the environmental impact is significant and important to our community.”

Bassan said she realizes there are many studies with views for and against, and she’s heard both from her constituents. “I’ve had people accuse me of hating the environment, of not caring about children and their future,” the mother of four said.

But she’s also heard of the man who is blind who says paper bags aren’t as easy for him to secure around his wrist so people won’t steal the bags.

“I see arguments both ways,” Bassan said.

Bassan also points out her bill includes a section in which the City Council would prioritize alternative approaches to plastic bag use and recycling.

But here’s my question: Why now?

This ordinance has been around in fits and starts and mostly only now since November when the loophole that allowed thicker bags was closed.

The bag ban ordinance also requires that an administrative committee evaluate how well it’s worked by determining whether fewer bags ended up as litter and whether more people are using reusable bags. The committee’s report is supposed to be distributed to Keller and the City Council before June 30.

“Why not just defer action until after the report comes out?” Hanna asks.

And then there’s the matter of our fragile ecosystem.

Ridding the community of single-use plastic bags is one small but crucial step toward improving the environment, but it doesn’t make sense to cause us to trip and fall before our foot hits the ground.

UpFront is a front-page news and opinion column.