Albuquerque man sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2019 ax killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A judge handed an 11-year prison sentence Wednesday to an Albuquerque man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman with an ax in 2019.

Jared Deaton-Ryan, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Aug. 17, 2019, killing of Patricia Esquibel, 43. The plea agreement had called for a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

State District Judge Alisa Hart said Deaton-Ryan had “displayed intense and shocking violence” toward Esquibel.

But Esquibel also had shown aggressive behavior that prompted Deaton-Ryan to call 911 during the confrontation, Hart said.

Jared Deaton-Ryan

Deaton-Ryan’s attorney and family members described his yearslong struggle with mental illness and substance abuse during a sentencing hearing in January.

“He was so lost that he had no control over his life,” his mother, Karen Deaton, said. “I could not make him get help.”

Deaton-Ryan apologized to Esquibel’s family at the Jan. 27 hearing.

“To the family of Patricia Esquibel, I am eternally sorry,” he said. “I was in such a bad state of mind when this happened.”

The day of the killing, police responded to an open-line 911 call at a house in the 300 block of Gene NW, near Fourth and Montaño, with sounds in the background of a violent dispute between a man and a woman.

Deaton-Ryan was found sitting in a pickup truck in the driveway wearing bloody clothes, according to a criminal complaint. Police followed a blood trail outside the house and found Esquibel’s body under a blanket with “massive injuries to her face and head.”

Police also found an ax fitted with a pipe handle in the bathtub that appeared to be covered with blood, the complaint said. Deaton-Ryan told police that Esquibel had stored some belongings at his house, the complaint said.

On the day of the killing, Esquibel “claimed her shirts were missing and became angry, and that she ultimately pulled a knife and threatened him with the weapon,” it said.


