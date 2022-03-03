 Mountain West women's season wraps up; bracket set - Albuquerque Journal

Mountain West women’s season wraps up; bracket set

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

2022 Mountain West women’s basketball tournament bracket.
Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two of Wednesday’s four games went to overtime, regular-season champion UNLV lost at home to Nevada, and runner-up New Mexico took the night off as the final tournament seeds settled into place.

UNLV and New Mexico were already locked into the top two seeding positions entering Wednesday’s games, but Wyoming, Nevada and Air Force won to secure Nos. 3-5, respectively. The host Cowgirls edged Colorado State 69-63 in overtime, Nevada handed UNLV a 71-64 defeat at Cox Pavilion, and Air Force clobbered visiting San Diego State 70-46.

The top five seeds receive byes to Monday’s quarterfinals, while the bottom six seeds compete in play-in games Sunday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Wednesday’s other result, Utah State’s 96-90 overtime win over visiting Fresno State, determined that UNM will face the winner between No. 7 San Diego State and No. 10 Boise State in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Lobos (23-8, 14-4) were a combined 4-0 against the Aztecs and Broncos this season.

UNM had a bye on the season’s final night and has been off since Friday’s 80-58 win at San Jose State. Coach Mike Bradbury gave his players two days off before returning to practice Monday.

“We’ve spent a couple days just cleaning things up, trying to get better,” Bradbury said Wednesday. “I think rest helps and we needed it. We’ll have plenty of time to get ready for our possible opponents.”

Wednesday’s results left UNM in line for a potential rematch with Wyoming in the semifinals. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the Cowgirls handing UNM its only home loss of the season.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mountain West women's season wraps up; bracket set
College
Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved ... Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two of Wednesday’s four ...
2
Rick Wright: Aggie Hall of Famer Benjamin found footing ...
Boys' Basketball
Some 12 years and 10 months ... Some 12 years and 10 months ago, there appeared in this space a column about the hiring of William B ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
4
Kiehne is home, but knows there is work to ...
College
Just a couple weeks before Christmas, ... Just a couple weeks before Christmas, Tyler Kiehne tweeted that he was coming home to play for the U ...
5
Aggies try again to clinch share of WAC regular ...
College
Once more, with emphasis: New Mexico ... Once more, with emphasis: New Mexico State has a chance to clinch the Western Athletic Conference men's basketball title Wednesday, and the Aggies hope ...
6
Former Aggies coach, administrator Fey dies at 80
College
New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday ... New Mexico State University reacted Tuesday to the news of the death of Karen Fey, described as the ...
7
Sandia grad, UNM alum Parker delighted to make NM ...
Featured Sports
Ford Parker will be happier than ... Ford Parker will be happier than anyone to see his name listed on New Mexico United's 2022 roster — with the possible exception of ...
8
'Set me up for life': Female college athletes stash ...
College
A figure sprints toward the camera ... A figure sprints toward the camera along a walkway at an apartment complex, first in real time, then in slow motion before going back ...
9
Lobos' upset bid falls short at Fresno State
ABQnews Seeker
A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer ... A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer rimmed out in the final seconds and the Lobos' upset bid fell short on the road Monday night ...