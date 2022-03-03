Mountain West women’s season wraps up; bracket set

Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two of Wednesday’s four games went to overtime, regular-season champion UNLV lost at home to Nevada, and runner-up New Mexico took the night off as the final tournament seeds settled into place.

UNLV and New Mexico were already locked into the top two seeding positions entering Wednesday’s games, but Wyoming, Nevada and Air Force won to secure Nos. 3-5, respectively. The host Cowgirls edged Colorado State 69-63 in overtime, Nevada handed UNLV a 71-64 defeat at Cox Pavilion, and Air Force clobbered visiting San Diego State 70-46.

The top five seeds receive byes to Monday’s quarterfinals, while the bottom six seeds compete in play-in games Sunday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Wednesday’s other result, Utah State’s 96-90 overtime win over visiting Fresno State, determined that UNM will face the winner between No. 7 San Diego State and No. 10 Boise State in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Lobos (23-8, 14-4) were a combined 4-0 against the Aztecs and Broncos this season.

UNM had a bye on the season’s final night and has been off since Friday’s 80-58 win at San Jose State. Coach Mike Bradbury gave his players two days off before returning to practice Monday.

“We’ve spent a couple days just cleaning things up, trying to get better,” Bradbury said Wednesday. “I think rest helps and we needed it. We’ll have plenty of time to get ready for our possible opponents.”

Wednesday’s results left UNM in line for a potential rematch with Wyoming in the semifinals. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the Cowgirls handing UNM its only home loss of the season.