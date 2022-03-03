 Aggies lose at home to Stephen F. Austin - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies lose at home to Stephen F. Austin

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES — Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as Stephen F. Austin stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past New Mexico State 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Sadaidriene Hall’s two free throws with five seconds left gave the Lumberjacks a five-point edge before the Aggies made a 3-pointer at game’s end.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (21-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Hall added 14 points. David Kachelries had six assists.

Johnny McCants scored a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Aggies (23-6, 12-4). Virshon Cotton added 12 points. Teddy Allen had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Aggies. New Mexico State defeated Stephen F. Austin 72-58 on Jan. 22.


