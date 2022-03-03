Arizona landmarks show support for Ukraine

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — The fountain at Fountain Hills is the latest Arizona landmark to glow in support of Ukraine.

Town officials tell Phoenix TV station ABC15 that the fountain east of Phoenix will be lit blue and yellow every Wednesday night through March for Ukraine and its citizens.

The fountain inside a man-made lake shoots a stream of water 560 feet (171 meters) into the air for about 15 minutes at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The town of Gilbert lit its water tower in the colors of Ukraine’s flag last week as a show of support.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that the State Capitol will show colored lights this week, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said City Hall also will be lit up to show support for Ukraine.

In a tweet Tuesday, Gallego said: “We stand with the people of Ukraine and symbolically light up Phoenix City Hall in blue & gold, signifying our solidarity.”