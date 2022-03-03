 UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week - Albuquerque Journal

UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week

By Jamey Keaten / Associated Press

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that 1 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders in just seven days. The agency cautions that the outflows are far from finished: It has predicted that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokeswoman Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote, “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

U.N. High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said in a statement: “I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one.”

“Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence. Countless have been displaced inside the country,” said Grandi, who on Thursday was visiting Ukraine neighbor Romania, which has taken in tens of thousands of refugees. “And unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine.”

On Twitter, Grandi appealed for the “guns to fall silent” in Ukraine so humanitarian aid can reach millions more still inside the country.

Grandi’s comments testified to the desperation of Ukrainians as artillery fire, exploding mortar shells and gunfire echoed across the country, and the growing concerns across the U.N. system at agencies like the World Health Organization and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs — which launched an appeal for funds with UNHCR on Tuesday.

The day-by-day figures pointed to the dizzying speed of the evacuation: After more than 82,000 people left on the first day of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, each day after that tallied at least 117,000 new refugees, hitting a peak of nearly 200,000 on Tuesday alone, based on the latest UNHCR count. Some longtime staffers accustomed to dealing with refugee crises said they’d never seen anything like this exodus.

Syria, whose civil war erupted in 2011, remains the country with the largest refugee outflows — nearly 5.7 million people, according to UNHCR’s figures. But even at the swiftest rate of flight out of that country, in early 2013, it took at least three months for 1 million refugees to leave Syria.

Two years later, in 2015, hundreds of thousands of Syrian and other refugees who had mostly been in Turkey fled into Europe, prompting disarray in the European Union over its response and at times skirmishes and pushbacks at some national borders.

So far, U.N. officials and others have generally praised the response from Ukraine’s neighbors, who have opened homes, gymnasiums and other facilities to take in the new refugees.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said Wednesday that “at this rate” the outflows from Ukraine could make it the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century.”

According to the latest figures on UNHCR’s online data portal, which still showed 934,000 refugees early Thursday, more than half of the refugees from Ukraine had gone to neighboring Poland — over 505,000 — and more than 116,000 had gone to Hungary to the south. Moldova had taken in more than 79,000 and 71,200 had gone to Slovakia.

Ghedini-Williams said the figures on the data portal reflected a count through mid-afternoon in Europe, but the agency had received estimates of additional arrivals through the rest of the day and into the evening.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe officer, civilian killed in police chase on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alleged kidnapper remains at large Alleged kidnapper remains at large
2
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Nation
The number of people sent fleeing ... The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations ...
3
PRC taps Homeland Security for help
ABQnews Seeker
Regulators seek coordinated response to supply ... Regulators seek coordinated response to supply chain issues, potential blackouts
4
Isn't it too early to call for the repeal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Committee report on how well it ... Committee report on how well it is working is due June 30
5
Pressure eases on hospitals after months in crisis mode
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalization data a key metric for ... Hospitalization data a key metric for New Mexico going forward
6
Gov. appoints oil executive to Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental groups question work history Environmental groups question work history
7
South Valley grocer pays more than $20K in fines, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Company modified employees' time records, investigation ... Company modified employees' time records, investigation found
8
Albuquerque man sentenced to 11 years in prison in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mother: 'I could not make him ... Mother: 'I could not make him get help'
9
Police: Vaccine sticker draws (almost literal) fire from Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 33-year-old has been charged with ... The 33-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
10
Newest request by Santolina opposed
ABQnews Seeker
Developer plans to haul water to ... Developer plans to haul water to the site