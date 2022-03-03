Police ID civilian killed in Santa Fe crash as retired firefighter

Santa Fe County firefighters worked into the night Wednesday at the scene of a crash that left a police officer and civilian dead. Interstate 25 was shut down for hours as police investigated. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Officers from several agencies escort the body of a Santa Fe Police officer who was killed pursuing a suspect on I-25 on Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Officers gather on I-25 as several agencies take part in a search for a suspect who was involved a kidnaping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police officer being killed Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, 43, killed pursuing a kidnapping suspect on Interstate 25 on March 2, 2022. (Source: Santa Fe Police Department) A Santa Fe police officer and a motorist were killed Wednesday morning in multiple vehicle crashes while the officer was pursuing a kidnapping suspect. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) A Santa Fe County Sheriff's officer and other agencies are searching for a suspect who was involved a kidnaping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police officer being killed Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) An FBI tactical team joins in the search for a suspect who was involved a kidnaping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police officer being killed Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) An officer crosses I-25 as several agencies take part in a search for a suspect who was involved a kidnaping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police officer being killed. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

Authorities have identified the other driver who was killed in Wednesday’s crash involving a kidnapping suspect fleeing officers the wrong way on Interstate 25 as a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, NM.

Frank Lovato, 62, died at the scene. Santa Fe Police Department officer Robert Duran also died at the scene.

“The events of that crash are still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit,” said officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the New Mexico State Police.

Police say shortly after 11 a.m. a man kidnapped a woman at knife point from an apartment complex and took her car. When officers tried to pull him over he got onto Interstate 25, where he drove against traffic.

The officers pursued the suspect but crashed near mile marker 286 as they were headed south in the northbound lanes. The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

He is described as wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

The kidnapped woman was taken to the hospital. Wilson said she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

On Wednesday, Mayor Alan Webber referred to the civilian who was killed as female.

Officer Duran, 43, had been with the Santa Fe Police Department since 2015. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau Sergeant Andrew Jorgenson at 505-490-3871 or Agent Wyatt Harwell at 505-316-5254.