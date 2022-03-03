 Police ID civilian killed in Santa Fe crash as retired firefighter - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID civilian killed in Santa Fe crash as retired firefighter

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities have identified the other driver who was killed in Wednesday’s crash involving a kidnapping suspect fleeing officers the wrong way on Interstate 25 as a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, NM.

Frank Lovato, 62, died at the scene. Santa Fe Police Department officer Robert Duran also died at the scene.

“The events of that crash are still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit,” said officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the New Mexico State Police.

Police say shortly after 11 a.m. a man kidnapped a woman at knife point from an apartment complex and took her car. When officers tried to pull him over he got onto Interstate 25, where he drove against traffic.

The officers pursued the suspect but crashed near mile marker 286 as they were headed south in the northbound lanes. The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

He is described as wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

The kidnapped woman was taken to the hospital. Wilson said she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and  released.

On Wednesday, Mayor Alan Webber referred to the civilian who was killed as female.

Officer Duran, 43, had been with the Santa Fe Police Department since 2015. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau Sergeant Andrew Jorgenson at 505-490-3871 or Agent Wyatt Harwell at 505-316-5254.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police ID civilian killed in Santa Fe crash as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the other driver ... Authorities have identified the other driver who was killed in Wednesday's crash involving a kidnapping suspect fleeing officers the wrong way on Interstate 25 ...
2
Luján returns to Senate after stroke
ABQnews Seeker
Five weeks after suffering a stroke ... Five weeks after suffering a stroke in New Mexico, Sen. Ben Ray Luján returned to the United States Senate. 'It is the greatest honor ...
3
PRC taps Homeland Security for help
ABQnews Seeker
Regulators seek coordinated response to supply ... Regulators seek coordinated response to supply chain issues, potential blackouts
4
Albuquerque man sentenced to 11 years in prison in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mother: 'I could not make him ... Mother: 'I could not make him get help'
5
Police: Vaccine sticker draws (almost literal) fire from Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 33-year-old has been charged with ... The 33-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
6
Pressure eases on hospitals after months in crisis mode
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalization data a key metric for ... Hospitalization data a key metric for New Mexico going forward
7
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
8
South Valley grocer pays more than $20K in fines, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Company modified employees' time records, investigation ... Company modified employees' time records, investigation found
9
Newest request by Santolina opposed
ABQnews Seeker
Developer plans to haul water to ... Developer plans to haul water to the site