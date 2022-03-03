 Luján returns to Senate after stroke - Albuquerque Journal

Luján returns to Senate after stroke

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., returned to the senate on Thursday, five weeks after suffering a stroke. (Courtesy Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s office)

Five weeks after suffering a stroke in New Mexico, Sen. Ben Ray Luján returned to the United States Senate.

“It is the greatest honor of my life to represent New Mexico in the United States Congress,” The Democratic senator said in a news release. “Now, the Senate has several important matters on its docket – from confirming the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to lowering costs for working families – and I am pleased to be back to the business of legislating.”

Luján on Jan. 27 started to feel dizzy and drove himself to Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe. He was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where he was diagnosed with a struck and underwent emergency surgery.

His office gave several updates throughout the senator’s recovery, and the senator gave a briefing on social media with physicians involved in his care.

Luján’s health raised questions about the Democrats ability to pass the president’s agenda or approve his nominees because the senate is narrowly divided and senators aren’t allowed to proxy vote. \

A news release from the senators office said he retook his seat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. On Thursday morning he voted to advance the president’s nominees for the the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A spokeswoman for the senator said he would be taking additional votes on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank my constituents, my family, my staff, and my Senate colleagues for their continued love and support. With this support and by God’s grace, I am back in the Senate and eager to get the job done for New Mexicans,” Luján said.


