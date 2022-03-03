 Colorado girl dies after tripping under moving school bus - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado girl dies after tripping under moving school bus

By Associated Press

DENVER — An 11-year-old girl died in rural Colorado after tripping as she ran to catch her school bus and getting run over by the moving wheels, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred in the town of Parachute about 40 miles northwest of Grand Junction. The town has a population of almost 1,400 residents according to U.S. Census data.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Parachute Police Department.

Police said no further information will be released, pending a coroner’s report and notification to the girl’s family.


