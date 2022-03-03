Albuquerque’s ‘Mr. Bridges’ helped drive progress

William “Bing” Grady was a man who built bridges.

Figuratively, as a mover and shaker in Albuquerque’s business community, as well as literally, as a driving force behind the construction of the Paseo Del Norte bridge.

Grady died Feb. 9, 2022, from COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary. He was 89.

A prominent business leader, Grady held many roles over his decades long career, at different points leading the Sunwest Bank of Albuquerque, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Albuquerque Economic Development, the New Mexico Bankers’ Association and even the now-defunct New Mexico Symphony Orchestra. Former Gov. Bruce King appointed him to the New Mexico State Investment Council and the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council, while former Sens. Jeff Bingaman and Pete Domenici appointed him the founding chairman of nonprofit New Mexico First.

As a West Side resident in the early ’80s, Grady became all too familiar with the congestion caused by crossing the river since at that time the Paseo del Norte and the Montaño bridges were lagging projects decades in the making.

According to friend and colleague Harold Morgan, Grady, who was president of the Albuquerque Chamber, made a promise to get bridges built.

The Paseo del Norte bridge broke ground in August 1986 with the controversial project earning him the nickname “Mr. Bridges” during the process, according to Journal stories from the time.

At the time, he told the Journal that the lack of bridges was getting in the way of providing jobs for young people who then had to leave the state for employment.

Morgan said the construction of the bridges ultimately allowed the northwest part of the town to “boom.”

“As Chamber president some 40 years ago, when he was leading Albuquerque National Bank, he guided the Chamber into a focus on policy advocacy – at all levels of government – for the first time,” current Albuquerque Chamber president and CEO Terri Cole wrote in an email. “Bing wanted the Chamber to be a ‘catalyst for positive action in government,’ launching a community minded vision for the business community that we still hold fast to today.”

Grady’s banking career took him from working the mailroom of Albuquerque National Bank to the top position as president of Sunwest Bank of Albuquerque, former co-worker Sherman McCorkle said.

McCorkle said Grady was a “consummate professional” who tried his best to make a positive influence on the city through being actively engaged in community groups and pushing for what he thought was best for Albuquerque.

Outside of this professional career, Grady had a “joyful passion” for music as a singer in a quartet with his first wife and as the head of local music organizations.

Roy Bidwell, a fellow banker and close friend, said Grady was an “extraordinarily bright guy” with a warm personality.

“He was just a good guy, he enjoyed life not in an ostentatious way, he just enjoyed being alive,” Bidwell said. “Our lives have all been a little better because of him.”

Grady was born in 1932 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Mary V. Grady (Buckley) and William G. Grady, according to his obituary. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Albuquerque in 1950 and from the University of New Mexico in 1955. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carmoline Grady, and his younger brother Tom.

Grady is survived by his current wife, Kellie Green Grady; half-brother, Bob Hayden; sister-in-law, Connie Ochsner; brother-in-law, Michael Green; and several cousins.