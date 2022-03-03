 Teen, 3 adults arrested in a fatal shooting in south Phoenix - Albuquerque Journal

Teen, 3 adults arrested in a fatal shooting in south Phoenix

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A teenager and three adults have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in south Phoenix, according to authorities.

Police said Adrian Rufgio Beaulieu was found dead inside an apartment around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It appears the victim was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile, police said.

Several people at the apartment allegedly impeded the investigation by hiding evidence prior to police’s arrival and changed their stories with investigators.

Police said the teenager was booked into the Maricopa County Jail along with 36-year-old Deanna Silva, 20-year-old Daniel Ruelas and 38-year-old Eric Buchanan.

The four are facing various charges and police said their investigation of the fatal shooting was continuing.


