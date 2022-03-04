 BCSO: Man bribed MDC cellmate to intimidate rape accuser - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: Man bribed MDC cellmate to intimidate rape accuser

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An inmate at the Bernalillo County jail is accused of bribing two other inmates to assault the woman he allegedly raped and get her to drop the charges against him.

Phillip Cotham Jr., 37, is charged with bribery of a witness in the Feb. 22 incident.

Cotham has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center on rape and other charges since a Jan. 15 incident in which he allegedly raped and choked a woman.

Cotham’s criminal history includes arrests for stolen vehicles, burglary, fraud and domestic violence. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the bribery claims after being alerted by MDC staff on Feb. 23.

An inmate alleged Cotham told them he offered his cellmate “a great deal,” including drugs and a place to stay, to find his accuser and get her to change her story, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Deputies said the cellmate — a sex offender charged with failure to register — told them Cotham bragged about his charges and claimed the accuser was lying about the rape. The man alleged Cotham offered him “drugs, money and guns” to “choke out” the woman and force her to sign a document “admitting that she lied.”

The cellmate refused the offer and Cotham approached another inmate with a similar offer, according to the complaint. The other inmate told deputies Cotham offered them the same deal if the cellmate didn’t follow through upon release, calling the accuser “a bed of dirt.”

“The term ‘bed of dirt’ possibly means that inmate Cotham is going to kill (the woman) or have someone else kill her once he gets out,” the deputy wrote in the complaint.

Cotham was arrested Jan. 15 after a woman accused him of raping her and later choking her when she refused to let him use her license to pawn a stolen guitar.


