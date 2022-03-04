 COVID-19 cases continue downward trend - Albuquerque Journal

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continued to decline on Thursday, as the state reported 17 additional deaths.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 407 additional cases of COVID-19, down from 440 on Wednesday and more than 3,000 on Feb. 3.

Bernalillo County reported the largest number of new cases with 94, followed by 61 in San Juan County and 30 each in Doña Ana and McKinley counties.

New cases also included 13 state Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa.

New Mexico hospitals had 225 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 236 on Wednesday, and nearly 700 one month ago.

Hospitalizations are a key metric health officials use to manage the pandemic. The state is unlikely to reimpose mask mandates and other restrictions while hospitalizations remain low, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase this week.

Among the 17 additional deaths, 13 were reported within the past 30 days, including an Eddy County man in his 50s. Thursday’s reported deaths brought the state’s death toll to 6,956.

Among New Mexicans 18 and older, 78.1% are fully vaccinated and 44.5% have booster shots as of March 1.

 


