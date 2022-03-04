 Sports Speak Up: We're suppose to cheer because Lobo men have won all of 12 games? - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up: We’re suppose to cheer because Lobo men have won all of 12 games?

By ABQJournal News Staff

A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM’s Senior/Fan Appreciation Night Saturday? Thanks once again, Mountain West Conference. As for Richard Pitino, some people are congratulating him for doubling last year’s win total from 6 to 12. Is that where we’re at? Now, if he goes from 12 to 24 next year, that would create a buzz. I hope that one day we’ll see Pitino walking down the Pit’s ramp wearing the forgotten cherry blazer for a San Diego State game and the decibel level in the sold-out arena once again hovering around 120. Then, yes, let’s pop the champagne.

— Lobo Town Resident

ONE OF THE ISSUES in the baseball lockout is the infield shift. The shift is a defensive strategy just like the man in motion is an offensive strategy in football. You don’t have the players in football break out of the huddle and go to a spot and stay there. Get real please and give us baseball, get this lockout settled.

— Claudie/Rio Rancho/Semper Fi


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sports Speak Up: We're suppose to cheer because Lobo ...
Featured Sports
A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM's ... A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM's Senior/Fan Appreciation Night Saturday? Thanks once again, Mountain West Conference. As for Richard Pitino, some people are congratulating ...
2
Mountain West women's season wraps up; bracket set
College
Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved ... Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two of Wednesday’s four ...
3
Rick Wright: Aggie Hall of Famer Benjamin found footing ...
Boys' Basketball
Some 12 years and 10 months ... Some 12 years and 10 months ago, there appeared in this space a column about the hiring of William B ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
5
APS on metro tourney tweak: Never mind
baseball
JOURNAL STAFF WRITERThe Albuquerque Metro Championships ... JOURNAL STAFF WRITERThe Albuquerque Metro Championships in baseball and softball will ...
6
Kiehne is home, but knows there is work to ...
College
Just a couple weeks before Christmas, ... Just a couple weeks before Christmas, Tyler Kiehne tweeted that he was coming home to play for the U ...
7
Girls state tourney tips off with first-round games on ...
Featured Sports
The first state tournament game of ... The first state tournament game of the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the Albuquerque Metr ...
8
Girls prep basketball overview: Volcano Vista is primed to ...
Featured Sports
No amount of coachspeak is going ... No amount of coachspeak is going to allow Lisa Villareal to dodge the inescapable truth that her Volcano Vista Hawks are running the proverbial ...
9
Aggies try again to clinch share of WAC regular ...
College
Once more, with emphasis: New Mexico ... Once more, with emphasis: New Mexico State has a chance to clinch the Western Athletic Conference men's basketball title Wednesday, and the Aggies hope ...