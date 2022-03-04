Sports Speak Up: We’re suppose to cheer because Lobo men have won all of 12 games?

A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM’s Senior/Fan Appreciation Night Saturday? Thanks once again, Mountain West Conference. As for Richard Pitino, some people are congratulating him for doubling last year’s win total from 6 to 12. Is that where we’re at? Now, if he goes from 12 to 24 next year, that would create a buzz. I hope that one day we’ll see Pitino walking down the Pit’s ramp wearing the forgotten cherry blazer for a San Diego State game and the decibel level in the sold-out arena once again hovering around 120. Then, yes, let’s pop the champagne.

— Lobo Town Resident

ONE OF THE ISSUES in the baseball lockout is the infield shift. The shift is a defensive strategy just like the man in motion is an offensive strategy in football. You don’t have the players in football break out of the huddle and go to a spot and stay there. Get real please and give us baseball, get this lockout settled.

— Claudie/Rio Rancho/Semper Fi