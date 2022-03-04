Editorial: Judicial discretion is vital for pretrial release to work

When it comes down to who should stay in jail pending trial and who is safe to release, it is essential our judges are exercising judicial discretion.

Because in three recent cases, the Public Safety Assessment court tool used by Bernalillo County judges recommended the release — without GPS monitoring — of a Belen man authorities say fled to Mexico after striking and killing a 7-year-old boy in December, a 21-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a man he found in his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom in January and a 42-year-old man police say went on a stabbing spree as he bicycled through Downtown Albuquerque on a Sunday afternoon in February.

The “Arnold tool,” used in 40 jurisdictions and developed by billionaire hedge fund manager John Arnold, was implemented in Bernalillo County in June 2017.

In two of the three cases, the system worked and the defendants are being held pending trial. In the third case, a pretrial detention hearing has yet to be held.

But the cases demonstrate how the Arnold tool should be just that — one tool judges use as they weigh whether to keep someone behind bars pending trial or what conditions to put in place for their release.

In one case, Tobias Gutierrez, 42, is accused of randomly stabbing 13 people over five hours. He has drug and burglary convictions that sent him to prison in 2008. The Arnold tool noted his prior felony and violent felony convictions, as well as no pending charges at the time of the latest offense. It recommended he be released on his own recognizance.

During the Feb. 18 pretrial detention hearing, Second Judicial District Court Judge Britt Baca-Miller said she found the stabbing allegations credible and no conditions of release could guarantee public safety. Thank you, judge.

The Arnold tool also recommended 27-year-old Sergio Almanza of Belen be released on his own recognizance, also without GPS monitoring. Authorities say Almanza fled to Mexico for seven weeks after he ran a red light on an off-road vehicle, striking and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and injuring the boy’s father as they left the River of Lights on Dec. 12.

Almanza surrendered at the southern border after re-entering the United States on Jan. 31. With no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions, no failures to appear in court, no pending charges at the time of the deadly crash and no prior jail or prison sentences, the Arnold tool recommended Almanza be released on his own recognizance. The tool didn’t take into account he had absconded to Mexico.

However, Almanza and his attorney, Richard Pugh, didn’t challenge the DA’s pretrial detention motion he remain behind bars, a motion Judge Stan Whitaker granted.

Francisco Espinoza Almeida Jr., 21, is charged with shooting and killing a man he found in the bed of his ex-girlfriend Jan. 22. Police say Almeida fled the scene and was arrested two days later in northern New Mexico. Because he had no convictions and no failures to appear in court, the Arnold tool recommended he be released on his own recognizance, again without GPS monitoring. Almeida’s pretrial detention hearing is set for March 11 before Judge Baca-Miller.

Arnold Foundation studies maintain keeping lower-risk criminals in jail for long periods greatly increases the person’s chance of committing additional crimes. We agree and add many nonviolent offenders should be out contributing to society while their cases are resolved rather than incarcerated and putting their jobs, homes and families at risk.

Court officials say data shows the criteria the tool uses are the best metrics for determining whether a defendant is a safety or flight risk. One Administrative Office of the Courts official has said changes would hurt its integrity and acknowledged it is one factor judges should consider.

But as these cases show, the Arnold tool and the metric the court uses to apply it fall far short of providing a complete look at whether a defendant poses a safety or flight risk. It’s essential to emphasize the Arnold tool is but one piece of the pretrial release equation and we need judges to continue to use their discretion to keep the public safe and justice done.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.