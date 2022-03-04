 Metro teams learn their 2022 prep football schedules - Albuquerque Journal

Metro teams learn their 2022 prep football schedules

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Somehow, it doesn’t feel right to start talking about the next high school football season until the schedules are complete.

For Albuquerque Public Schools, they are complete.

The 2022 season will kick off Thursday, Aug. 18, with three games: Albuquerque Academy at Rio Grande (Milne), Atrisco Heritage at Sandia (Wilson) and Santa Fe at West Mesa (Nusenda Community).

The featured APS game Friday is Las Cruces taking on Volcano Vista at Community. Also in the city that night is Cibola-Eldorado at Wilson and Deming-Del Norte at Milne.

Other season openers for APS programs are Albuquerque High at Organ Mountain, Highland at Portales, Valley at Bernalillo and Manzano at Mayfield. All those games are Friday, Aug. 19.

Defending Class 6A state champion Cleveland opens at home Aug. 19 against Centennial.

Week 1 concludes with a handsome (and rare) afternoon showdown in Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva on Saturday. Rio Rancho almost never schedules regular-season afternoon games.

The Bears, who are expected to be contenders for a state title next season, face a difficult first-half schedule that is almost unfathomable. La Cueva plays Rio Rancho, Cleveland, Centennial, Volcano Vista and Los Lunas (last year’s 5A state champ, but moving up to 6A for the immediate future) in the first five games.

Cleveland opens with Centennial and La Cueva. Then it’s a two-game road trip to Amarillo High and Las Cruces High, followed by a home game against Artesia and another trip to Texas to play Frenship.

The annual Cleveland-Rio Rancho game is Oct. 28 at Rio Rancho.

Eldorado-La Cueva is Sept. 30 at Wilson Stadium.

Los Lunas’s schedule, which remains tentative, has the Tigers with a most bizarre opener — at rival Belen. Farmington, Roswell High, La Cueva and Cibola are all on the nondistrict schedule as well as Los Lunas moves into the state’s largest class.

Oct. 28 is the final day of the regular season for APS.

NOTE: There is a new APS wrinkle next season regarding Saturday start times.

When games involve two local teams, kickoff will be at 11 a.m., a more friendly time for players and fans particularly in the warmer first half of the season. APS has for decades has scheduled the large majority of its Saturday games at 1 p.m.

However, if an APS team is hosting someone from outside the metro area on a Saturday, kickoff will be at 1 p.m. to allow for travel time for the visiting team.


