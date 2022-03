Ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season, New Mexico United said Friday it has sold 5,000 season tickets — approximately 1,700 more than the total number sold in 2019, when United led the USL Championship in attendance with an average of 12,693 attendees per match.

United said 15 separate sections at Isotopes Park are sold out for the March 13 home opener vs. Las Vegas Lights FC.