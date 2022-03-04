Boys hoops: The chase for five guys (championships) tips off Saturday

Are Las Cruces and Volcano Vista on a collision course?

The official Bulldawgs-Hawks watch is now on, as the boys state basketball tournament begins on Saturday with 40 first-round games in five classifications around the state.

CLASS 5A: Three all-metro matchups – West Mesa-La Cueva, Cleveland-Los Lunas and Eldorado-Atrisco Heritage – are part of Saturday’s slate.

The Mustangs upset the Bears on Feb. 5, giving this meeting added spice. This is the fourth time they’ve opposed each other this season.

The Jaguars and Eldorado played a relatively close game (75-68) in mid-December; Atrisco Heritage is back at full strength with the recent return of guard Chris Parra, who missed a long stretch of the second half of the season with a back injury.

The defending state champion Storm (seeded 11) and No. 6 Los Lunas present one of the most interesting matchups of the first round. Two dynamic players, Daniel Steverson of the Storm and freshmen phenom Jalin Holland of the Tigers (his district’s player of the year) are part of the menu.

“I know he’s only a freshman, but he has an NBA game,” Cleveland coach Sean Jimenez said of Holland. He also has a trained eye on guard Ezra Guest, Los Lunas’ chief facilitator.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Jimenez said.

The Storm hopes its demanding schedule (it played nine games against 5A’s top four seeds) will be ample preparation.

“We’re battle-tested. We’re ready for this,” Jimenez said.

Rio Rancho, the 7 seed, narrowly defeated No. 10 Carlsbad in the first round of the Artesia tournament, and they play again Saturday at Rio Rancho.

As for the top two seeds, Las Cruces opens against Albuquerque High, and Volcano Vista opens against Organ Mountain. Hawks coach Greg Brown said they were hopeful that senior guard Kaden Valdez, the team’s second-leading scorer who injured an ankle last week against Atrisco Heritage, will be available.

The 8-9 pairing has Sandia visiting Santa Fe.

CLASS 4A: From the 1 seed line, Highland, riding a 15-game winning streak – Rio Rancho was the last team to beat the Hornets, nearly two months ago at the metro tournament – begins its attempt to win its first state title since 1972. The Hornets open against Miyamura.

Three other Albuquerque schools are in the Hornets’ top half – No. 5 Albuquerque Academy, at home against Goddard, and the tasty duel between No. 4 St. Pius and No. 13 Valley.

“I think our schedule has prepared us,” Vikings coach EZ Panas said. “We had the toughest schedule in 4A, and we’ve been in battles with a lot of 5A teams.”

The Sartans were runners-up to Highland out of District 5 and are led by shooting guard Tanner Davis.

Junior guard Kellan Gehres has been sparking Academy, the winner of District 6 and a team that’s won eight straight.

No. 7 Belen, No. 11 Del Norte and No. 15 Hope Christian are in the bottom half, which is anchored by No. 2 Taos. The Tigers host the Huskies in the first round.

Belen lost to its first-round opponent, Gallup, in early December. If the Eagles get their revenge, they could face Taos again in the quarterfinals, and Belen beat the Tigers in the final of the Stu Clark tournament in Las Vegas, N.M., between Christmas and New Year’s.

Del Norte twice under coach Jeron McIntosh has reached the state semifinals as a double-digit seed, so this won’t be anything new for the Knights – who have many returners who led the school to a blue trophy 10 months ago.

“We have a confident group,” McIntosh said.

CLASS 3A: All three Albuquerque schools in the bracket are from the same district (5-3A).

No. 3 Sandia Prep meets Cottonwood Classical Prep as the Coyotes are in the postseason for the first time. The Sundevils won both district meetings handily.

“I know the boys were a little bummed. They wanted to play somebody that didn’t know who we are,” CCP coach Santiago Maestas said.

Sandia Prep 6-foot-5 senior Mac Manzanares has been one of the hottest players in 3A over the last few weeks, scoring between 25 and 30 points during the meat of the district schedule.

The third member from District 5-3A, No. 7 seed Bosque School, is home at 4 p.m. Saturday to last season’s 3A state champion, Hot Springs.

Socorro and Robertson are 3A’s top two seeds.

CLASS 2A: Menaul enjoyed a fantastic 19-4 season, and the Panthers, seeded fifth, are home to Dulce on Saturday in the first round.

Senior Max Mkpa leads Menaul, averaging 15 points a game. The Panthers’ top victory was an upset of 4A’s No. 5 seed, Albuquerque Academy.

No. 1 seed Tularosa is in the Panthers’ top half of the 2A bracket.

CLASS 1A: No. 8 seed Legacy Academy on the West Side is in the state tournament for the first time, and the Silverbacks earned a home game on Saturday in the first round, against Dora.

Legacy coach Chris Perez, a former University of New Mexico player, said strength of schedule (matchups against Menaul, Bosque School and 1A’s No. 1 seed, Magdalena) should benefit the Silverbacks. Their top player, Gideon Harris, transferred out after last season to Del Norte, and then later to ABC Prep.

“They definitely see the vision of where we’re going,” Perez said. His team is extremely young, with nearly a dozen combined freshmen and sophomores. “They’re playing like veterans right now.”

A Legacy win in the first round would almost surely net a quarterfinal matchup with defending state champion Magdalena.

The co-op of Evangel Christian and Oak Grove Classical Academy is a 12 seed and visits Clovis Christian.

Exactly 6.25% of the 160 teams will leave the Pit with a blue trophy. But 160 teams have now received their party invitations, and New Mexico certainly loves to party in March.

