Lobo walk-ons contemplate last walk-off on Saturday

It hadn’t quite hit Jordan Arroyo.

He’s well aware the season – his senior season as a UNM basketball player – is approaching its end as the Lobos host UNLV on Saturday night in the final regular season home game.

And he knows he’ll be collecting his degree this semester in Business Administration with the hopes of moving on to pursue a master’s degree (where that will be, and whether he might try to play another season wherever that is, has yet to be determined).

Arroyo is well aware of all those big-picture matters.

But until a reporter asked him Thursday morning what he thinks his final walk down the Pit ramp will be like before Saturday’s game, the realization of that specific “last” hadn’t been considered.

“That really put it into perspective,” said Arroyo, who is one of three Lobo seniors set to be honored before Saturday’s game – the last home game in the four-year career of the 6-foot-7 forward who also played his final high school contest on the same court when playing at Atrisco Heritage Academy, ultimately hoisting the Class 6A state championship trophy in 2018.

“I didn’t think (of it being) my last time. It’s a little surreal, just having been here for four years. I’m excited. A little nervous, but kind of happy at the same time. Just really looking forward to it.”

Arroyo and fellow four-year walk-on Clay Patterson of Rio Rancho High School – both of whom two weeks ago were awarded scholarships for the rest of this semester – will join Saquan Singleton as the three players being recognized on Saturday before the late, 9 p.m. starting time for the UNLV game on Senior Night. (A feature on Singleton is scheduled to be published in Saturday’s Journal.)

While all three could pursue an extra season of eligibility – a “COVID year” – none plans to at this point.

“They’re all going to move on,” Lobos first-year coach Richard Pitino said. “We had those conversations with them.”

For Patterson and Arroyo, the local walk-ons turned scholarship players together this final semester, this semester is the end on another front.

“We’ve been roommates for three years now,” Patterson said. “We do everything together. That’s a brother to me.”

The walk-ons and roommates through a tumultuous tenure of Lobo basketball history can relate to one another in ways nobody else can.

They both played some, but not much through the years.

Such is the life of a walk-on – those players we see at the end of the bench who practice as hard year-round as any of their scholarship teammates, but without the same praise or payoff of actually playing regular minutes in games after all that hard work.

Never mind the reality that this particular pair also endured during the 2020-21 season, as Lobos lived in hotel rooms in Texas and Utah while not being allowed to practice or play a game in the state of New Mexico due to COVID restrictions.

Without downplaying all those realities, including the most obvious of having to find your own means of paying your way through school or securing non-athletics financial aid, both insisted their time together and as Lobo walk-ons has been something they will forever cherish.

“It’s probably more difficult than people think,” Patterson said of the life of a walk-on. “But at the same time you get rewarded just being around here every day, being with the team, being around the coaches – it’s amazing. … Yeah, I don’t get to play as much, but when I do, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Added Arroyo, who because of his position as forward in a season when the Lobos lost three centers saw more playing time, they put in the time and can now graduate into an exclusive fraternity.

“Playing Division I basketball is not something that a lot of people get to do,” Arroyo said. “I did get to play, and I really do appreciate that. I got Division I coaching and Division I competition in practice and in games, and it’s something that I wouldn’t trade for anything. …

“It’s an experience that a very select few get to have. I’m blessed.”

Patterson has talked with Pitino about pursuing a graduate assistant role either with UNM or elsewhere as he hopes to explore the possibility of becoming a coach. Any help UNM can be for Arroyo’s next step has been offered to him also.

“The most important thing for any player that plays for me and plays for the staff is they’ve got a home here forever,” Pitino said. “We have their back. … (W)hen it comes to a recommendation for a job or whatever, we’re going to help them as best we can.”

As for the final home game for the two, Pitino made clear that the program will miss them.

“There’s some good walk-ons and there’s some bad walk-ons,” Pitino said.

“And Clay and Jordan, they were two terrific walk-ons.”

Saturday

Men: UNLV at New Mexico, 9 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM