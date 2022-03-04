 Waterson injured, pulls out of fight - Albuquerque Journal

Waterson injured, pulls out of fight

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson has pulled out of her scheduled March 26 fight against Brazil’s Amanda Ribas (11-2), citing an injury she said could become career-threatening if not urgently dealt with.

Waterson (18-9), speaking Thursday on Instagram, did not disclose the precise nature of the injury.

“I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that it’s a short break,” she said. “(But) it’s an injury that’s stopped me from training. … If I don’t take care of this injury it will turn into something that can be worse and career-ending.”

Clearly emotional, Waterson added, “It’s heartbreaking because I was really excited to fight Amanda. I know she was very excited as well, so hopefully, it’s a fight that we can still have.”

The March 26 card, headlined by a heavyweight fight between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus, is scheduled to take place in Columbus, Ohio. Online reports place the Waterson-Ribas fight as rescheduled for May 7 in Phoenix, but Waterson did not mention a rescheduling – instead expressing concern about her MMA future.

If Waterson is able to fight on May 7, she’d be joining longtime friend and former Jackson-Wink teammate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone (36-16) is scheduled to face fellow veteran Joe Lauzon (28-15) on the Phoenix card.

Waterson, 36, has been fighting professionally since 2007 and in the UFC since 2015. She’s 1-3 in her last four fights and has been idle since her loss by unanimous decision to Marina Rodriguez last May. She remains among the UFC’s most popular female fighters, as her 1.7 million Instagram followers attest.

She competes in the UFC at strawweight (115 pounds) but fought as an atomweight (105) during her time with Invicta FC, an all-women MMA circuit. She held the Invicta atomweight title from April 2013-December 2014, then earned a UFC contract with a victory by unanimous decision over Angela Magana in the Ultimate Fighter 21 finale in May 2015.

Waterson’s highest-profile victories have come against Jessica Penne (in winning the Invicta title), Paige VanZant and Angela Hill. Losses to Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have prevented her from getting a much-desired UFC title shot.

She’s the No. 8 challenger to the title, held by Namajunas.

Waterson and her husband, Joshua Gomez, a former amateur and pro boxer, own several Albuquerque restaurants.


