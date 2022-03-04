Moving forward together

What developed naturally as a salve for feelings of loneliness and isolation during the pandemic has grown into a community movement driven by New Mexico United squad member Daniel Bruce.

The United midfielder, along with some teammates and friends across the pond, started a monthly fitness meet-up in 2021 called “Good Blokes Jogging.” They pick a different location each month here in Albuquerque and the United Kingdom, go for a jog with the community and then patronize a local business together.

“We’ve had everything from 75 to 25 people out there,” Bruce said. “We did not expect that many people. We thought we would encourage five to 10 people to meet and jog together but we saw a huge hunger for it. It keeps building and evolving.”

The two groups have more than 230 active members combined. The monthly jogs are returning for a second year and will resume in late March although they are still finalizing a location.

“A couple of my friends from back home in the U.K. started doing it very naturally,” Bruce said. “They were going out together to exercise, to get out and have company. I saw them and thought this is something we could do to encourage people.”

Bruce, fondly known as Brucey to most, was born and raised in Warrington, England, three train stops from Manchester. This is his fourth season with the club.

When COVID restrictions began lifting, Bruce and fellow 2021 teammates Kalen Ryden and Andrew Tinari wanted to create a community space that provided a mental health boost for people who had been stuck at home alone for more than a year while also supporting local businesses struggling during the pandemic. Bruce and his English counterparts hosted the first Blokes meet-ups in the summer of 2021.

One of the most important factors, Bruce said, was that the activity be something that was inviting to everyone. That’s why they call it a jog and not a run or a sprint.

“We wanted to break barriers to exercise,” he said. “Some people feel self-conscious. Maybe it’s not the right place or the right time. Everyone is welcome of any shape or size or physical ability.”

Desiree Davis has two children, one a toddler. She participated in many of the jogs in 2021 following the loss of her husband. She shared her story on the group’s Facebook page.

“After the sudden death of my husband and dealing with the pandemic we were in a tough place,” she said. “I found out about the Good Blokes Jogging and I thought it would be a positive and healthy activity for the kids and me to participate in. We went to most of the Sunday runs. We met new people and enjoyed all the company while getting in better health and mindset.”

People have shown up with small children and pets in tow. Others come and walk.

“We simply want to be accessible to people that may be skeptical of working out in front of others,” Bruce said. “We want to remove those stigmas and pressures from the environment of exercise. If you want to walk, you can walk. If you want to jog, you can jog. Or, if you want to really get after it, you’re more than welcome to do that, too.”

Find Good Blokes Jogging on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or at goodblokesjogging.com to get more information about the meet-up locations and times.

The Journal continues “The Good News File,” a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.