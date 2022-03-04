 Oregon man convicted of Arizona murder of mine claim partner - Albuquerque Journal

Oregon man convicted of Arizona murder of mine claim partner

By Associated Press

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Arizona jurors have convicted an Oregon man of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the disappearance of a mining claim partner whose body was found buried in the desert a decade later.

A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in Prescott on Thursday convicted Anthony James Richards, 59, of Terrbonne, of second-degree murder in the killing of Larry Powers, the County Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Richards also was convicted of trafficking in stolen property, theft of a credit card, forgery, and 19 counts of taking the identity of another, the office said.

Richards faces at least 16 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16, the office said.

Richards and Powers were partners in a mining claim outside of Bagdad, Arizona, in a sparsely populated area of west-central Arizona.

A family member reported Powers missing in June 2007 after he and Richards were last seen together buying mining gear that April.

Powers’ disappearance remained unsolved until a 2016 cold-case investigation resulted in the discovery of Powers’ buried remains near a campsite used by the two men.

Richards was extradited from Oregon to face charges in the Arizona case.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Officer, retired firefighter killed
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect – who police said kidnapped ... Suspect – who police said kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and stole her car – fled the scene and was still at large
2
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Nation
Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear ... Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and ...
3
Man fatally shot by officers was suspect in ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
31-year-old killed in Valencia County after ... 31-year-old killed in Valencia County after police chase on I-25
4
Luján makes emotional return to Senate five weeks after ...
ABQnews Seeker
49-year-old New Mexican told colleagues in ... 49-year-old New Mexican told colleagues in Washington, 'It's good to be back'
5
Governor approves new funding for affordable housing
ABQnews Seeker
Bill protecting Native children also signed Bill protecting Native children also signed
6
407 new COVID-19 cases include 13 Santa Rosa inmates
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico hospitals had 225 COVID-19 ... New Mexico hospitals had 225 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 700 a month ago
7
'Mr. Bridges' helped drive progress in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Grady a force behind construction of ... Grady a force behind construction of Paseo del Norte bridge
8
BCSO says man bribed inmates to find accuser
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect allegedly raped, choked woman Jan. ... Suspect allegedly raped, choked woman Jan. 15
9
Moving forward together
ABQnews Seeker
Good Blokes Jogging group focuses on ... Good Blokes Jogging group focuses on giving people a mental boost
10
NM teachers may get raises as soon as April
ABQnews Seeker
Education secretary does 'listening tour' Education secretary does 'listening tour'